The opposition UPND says it feels vindicated by sentiments from PF Kabwe Central MP Tutwa Ngulube who said that the PF has managed the agriculture sector.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka said the party has always said the PF and the entire leadership is composed of crooks and incompetent leaders, yet some citizens have not taken them seriously.

Mr Katuka said the revelation by Mr. Ngulube that the agriculture sector has collapsed is spot on adding that it is also vindicating the UPNDs’ initial position on failure by the PF not to only come up with clear economic policies, but to lie to the millions of Zambians on their capacity to deliver.

He said it is clear that the PF has never had an agenda for this country.

“Infact Mr Tutwa Ngulube should be reminded that the PF has no clear policies on agriculture. It is evident on their failure to deliver agro inputs on time and their failure to administer the e-voucher system. The PF agenda is only to steal public funds through the purchase of fertiliser, ambulances and fire tenders at unreasonable prices,” he said.

“By now many Zambians know that the PF agenda for the nation is theft of Public Resources not development. Mr Tutwa Ngulube must be commended for echoing our earlier submission. We call upon all those PF MPs who mean well for the electorate to emulate Tutwa Ngulube,” he said.

Mr. Katuka said this is what the UPND has been talking about that there is need for all parliamentarians to represent the aspirations of the people not their personal aggrandizement.

“We demand that Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya becomes more responsive to the cries of the farmers in the country. She has been an absentee minister for a long time. But it not surprising because she was appointed by an absentee president. It is regrettable that farmers have suffered a lot under Edgar Lungu and his PF,” he said.

The UPND Secretary General alleged that President Edgar Lungu does not mean well for the farmers.

“He started by destroying the agricultural sector when he reduced the floor price of maize to K 60 without considering the cost of producing maize. This is what happens when you assume leadership through a stolen election.You end up going into government without a vision.”