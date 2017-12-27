The opposition UPND says it feels vindicated by sentiments from PF Kabwe Central MP Tutwa Ngulube who said that the PF has managed the agriculture sector.
UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka said the party has always said the PF and the entire leadership is composed of crooks and incompetent leaders, yet some citizens have not taken them seriously.
Mr Katuka said the revelation by Mr. Ngulube that the agriculture sector has collapsed is spot on adding that it is also vindicating the UPNDs’ initial position on failure by the PF not to only come up with clear economic policies, but to lie to the millions of Zambians on their capacity to deliver.
He said it is clear that the PF has never had an agenda for this country.
“Infact Mr Tutwa Ngulube should be reminded that the PF has no clear policies on agriculture. It is evident on their failure to deliver agro inputs on time and their failure to administer the e-voucher system. The PF agenda is only to steal public funds through the purchase of fertiliser, ambulances and fire tenders at unreasonable prices,” he said.
“By now many Zambians know that the PF agenda for the nation is theft of Public Resources not development. Mr Tutwa Ngulube must be commended for echoing our earlier submission. We call upon all those PF MPs who mean well for the electorate to emulate Tutwa Ngulube,” he said.
Mr. Katuka said this is what the UPND has been talking about that there is need for all parliamentarians to represent the aspirations of the people not their personal aggrandizement.
“We demand that Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya becomes more responsive to the cries of the farmers in the country. She has been an absentee minister for a long time. But it not surprising because she was appointed by an absentee president. It is regrettable that farmers have suffered a lot under Edgar Lungu and his PF,” he said.
The UPND Secretary General alleged that President Edgar Lungu does not mean well for the farmers.
“He started by destroying the agricultural sector when he reduced the floor price of maize to K 60 without considering the cost of producing maize. This is what happens when you assume leadership through a stolen election.You end up going into government without a vision.”
Just a little intelligence is all one needs to see that PF is a clueless government. Agriculture and aligned up and down stream industry if well managed has the potential to employ hundreds of thousands of our people. Chipantepante and bakoswe mumpoto!!
Tutwa will be fired by Edgar, if he has a position or not.
Hardworking Mulusa is fired over what…
UPND is as questionable as PF if the can rely on information uttered by a character like Tutwa Ngulube who chose Edgar and used his poor legal judgement to stay the Selection or ill-election of this Jonathan Chaima chap. I would have more respect for Mulusa who criticised Lungu, his cabinet and the wheelbarrows while he was a Minister. Zambians should neither trust Koswe and his thieves nor UPND who luck judgement on the little things. Let’s look elsewhere for goo caliber leaders. Fusekeni bonse. Mulusa you are the only star in my eyes!
UPND are like a virus acquired through live sexual intercourse.
You are happy it wasn’t Aids but worried the disease you are carrying is making your life difficult.
Iam clever ain’t I?
Thanks
BB2014,2016
PF is an embarrassing party to say the least.
I thought UPND claim to house academic and professional guru’s in business and yet they fail to understand simple supply and demand laws of business. Ifisushi fyeka fyeka
“By now many Zambians know that the PF agenda for the nation is theft of Public Resources not development”
How true the above statement. But then the people knew in advance the person they elected president is a career thief. What else would they expect him and his bunch of criminals to do except stealing? This is what PF is all about.
If these vindications were votes, UPND would be the ruling government today. VINDICATED. VINDICATED
IF PF are thieves then UPND are worse because the top leaders have already being associated with amazing wealth crookedly, so how can they be claim to be clean! Tutwa Ngulube wanted to be Minister of Justice, now that he wasn’t appointed, he is pouring his anger for personal failure on ECL and PF. Its him who will be loser in the end! He won’t be adopted for 2021. Its better to be humble than shown utmost selfishness!
OK, so the is just frustrated Ka? And all he said about Mulungushi Textiles and other things are untrue. I hear you sir
More and more are ceasing to defend the PF agenda. So far, Mulusa, Tutwa, Max Chongu, Jerabos have spoken out against the wrongs in government. The cracks are very visible now. Next year’s party elections will be interesting.
The PF agenda is only to steal public funds through the purchase of fertiliser, ambulances and fire tenders at unreasonable prices,” he said.
That is new way of stealing by PF ……money does not simply disappear , but the use agents to over inflate prices by up to 4 times per unit…….after all they feel it is no one’s money but borrowed money being looted….
Lungu protects these transactions….it is fare to he he gets a cut from every such over inflated deal like 42/42……
K500m owed to farmers only K100m paid to date. Yet boma allocates K300m for a national airline. Wheres the priority.
E voucher cards are a 100% success. The only hitch with the cards is that GRZ has no money to put in
IMF funds were like a wet dream. It seemed so good. Then when you wake up to reality the girl is gone but your pants need changing !
Agriculture is not finished, its borrowed money that has finished
But why didn’t Katuka take this opportunity to elaborate the upnd agric masterplan for Zambia instead of calling people names??? Oh, I forgot, there is no plan except trying to convince people they are magically better than PF…even a neighbourhood bum/drunkard who says anything against PF would make headlines for upnd and Katuka!!!
They have propounded the agric policy on several fora. The problem is you are not an active listener. When they appear on TV or make a press statement you are busy insulting them and yelling nonsense you miss the whole speech. Look at your post, all you care about is trashing UPND. So there is no point in repeating the agric policy.
@mama: everytime upnd comes in public, radio, tv, newspaper, 95% of the interview will concentrate on PF/ECL. What is there to listen to??? Sata or Mazoka used these platforms to convince voters how they can do better than govt, not calling ministers and the president failures and thieves.
@Adage:exactly my point!!kekekekeke ….UPND IS ALL ABOUT VINDICATIONS!!!
Any negative news about PF forces upnd to make headlines about it-kekekekeke…if Mr.Mulyokela says anything bad about PF now,tomorrow HH or Katuka will have a press briefing-kekekekekeke….UPND IS FINISHED!!!STOP POLITICS OF COPY AND PASTE.BE ORIGINAL LIKE MR SATA WAS WHILE IN OPPOSITION!!this is the reason why many Zambians in 6.5 provinces never take upnd serious!!INDEED IF VINDICATIONS WERE VOTES,UPND COULD HAVE BEEN IN POWER LONG AGO!!initiate your own issues ba upnd!!
NJIMBU BB 2017!!
English 101: Vindication here means what UPND said about something has been said as the true status quo of the PF by their inner circle member. So it is not copy and paste but echoing of what was said.
If I was updn I would not celebrate Tutwa. Why??? Because it does not mean that hh is any better, actually he is far worse. Imagine you have the likes of Gbm as your vice and you claim that your party is commited to be fighting corruption!!! Jost one example out of 156.
Criticism of govt is welcome.
We want govt to be awake.
However,Zambians don’t eat vindications.
Zambians want to hear alternative agro sector policies.
Just look at the UPND manifesto on agric and you will laugh.
We are not stup1d.You can’t use the floor price of one crop to judge the performance of the entire agro sector.
The UPND is shamelessly advocating for a higher floor price of maize without thinking about its impact on meali meal prices.It’s fake economics they are preaching.
Politics of maize are long gone.
Lets talk about cotton,cassava,beans,cashew nuts,groundnuts,tobacco,livestock,fish,fruits etc
@Beyond Reproach, let me reproach you:
Vindications are not tangible or food related, they are wise words to remind the problem child that “I told you”. When maize is the issue, deal with maize don’t run to cotton, cassava, beans, cashew nuts, groundnuts, tobacco, livestock, fish, fruits, and everything else in your PF-crooked mind. By you running away from the issue at hand shows your chipantepante mindset of unstable koswes. It is a vindication that all PF cadres are under the influence of RATS (Rotten Activities Tormenting Society).