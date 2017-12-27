

Some Lusaka residents are fearing that the perennial floods in the Central Business District of the capital city will significantly affect the flow of business at the posh Hilton Garden City Inn which is set to open in March.

Hilton Worldwide will open its first hotel in Lusaka in March 2017 under the Hilton Garden Inn brand.

The Hilton Garden Inn has 148 rooms and will feature a business centre, free Internet access, an outdoor pool, fitness centre and garden lounge and bar.

The Hotel is located specifically on the corner of Cairo Road and Chiparamba Road at the Society Business Park, an iconic 20-story building.

But some residents interviewed on Monday feared that the floods which usually engulf areas in the CBD such as Cairo Road where the new hotel is situated will frustrate business at the new facility.

The said coupled with traffic and human congestion caused mainly by street vending, the hotel will find it difficult to attract a certain kind of clientele.

Peter Banda, a student at ZCAS said most businesses are deserting the CBD due to issues of floods and congestion and wondered how Hilton Hotel will change that trend.

Another resident, Mary Mofya felt the investors could have could have been picked a different location adding that town centre is filthy.

Ndela Sichizya posted on Facebook that “My concern is the surroundings of this beautiful investment. Cairo road and its walk ways are filthy and all disordeliness in full force.

We will have international travellers book into this hotel only to be greeted by such scenes. While our brothers need jobs, can we do it in a more orderly and sustainable way that can complement investments like this and help us sell our country better.”

Collins Chiti, a Taxi driver who operates from Inter City also observed that the location of the Hotel which is 35-minute drive from the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport is another drawback.

“Most travellers especially international travelers will miss their flights due to failure to negotiate their way out of the traffic from CBD. Look at Protea Cairo Road, nothing happens there, the place is almost dead and now you want to bring Hilton, it won’t work,” he said.

But Adrian Kurre, Global Head of the Hilton Garden Inn brand, said: “the introduction of Hilton Garden Inn in Zambia marks a new chapter in the brand’s evolving global portfolio. We are delighted to help meet the growing local demand for affordable, quality accommodation in Zambia’s capital city.”

Mr Kurre said Hilton Garden Inn Lusaka City Centre will form part of an integrated, mixed-use development alongside corporate and government offices in the heart of the central business district.

He said the new hotel will be joining the Hilton Portfolio of brand but is not yet accepting reservations.