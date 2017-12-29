MINISTER of Tourism and Arts Charles has expressed pleasure with Choma Museum and Craft Centre for taking up the responsibility of inculcating the spirit of peace and unity among citizens.

Speaking in the Southern Capital yesterday where he went to officiate at the unveiling of the Harry Nkumbula statue at Choma Museums, Hon. Banda said the Museum had gone further to dedicate a gallery to exhibit symbols of peace in the country.

The Minister said the statue was in recognition of Mr. Nkumbula’s desire to uphold peace and national unity and that he never condoned oppression and racial discrimination perpetrated by the British.

Honourable Banda said Zambia is known as haven of peace and therefore it was important that for museums to promote virtues that that promote peace and national unity so that the virtues become part of the country’s identity.

He said Tourism and Arts cannot thrive in a violent prone nation and that tourists can only travel to view tourist’s attractions if peace prevails.

And Ompie Nkumbula-Lieventhal, the oldest surviving daughter of Nkumbula thanked the Museum for adding her late father’s statue to the museum.

She said her late father made several contributions to the current Zambia including a paper that he wrote on the History and Customs of the Ba Ila people for the Rhodes –Livingstone Institute, the predecessor of the Institute of African Studies at the University of Zambia.

And Mark Chona in speech read for him by Chief Chikanta described Nkumbula as a legendary leader who he shared with many intriguing stories about the fearless, almost mythical figure fighting the British Colonialism.

He said Nkumbula could have easily chosen to work with the whites in UFP, which could have blocked the first Black Coalition Government and thereby entrenching white rule with disastrous consequences.

And Chief Macha of the Tonga people said Nkumbula’s sacrifice to abolish his party the African National Congress (ANC) is clear of the hero’s leadership capacities.

The Chief said no leader should believe that all their subject them and therefore the need for leaders to leave room for compromise.

Nkumbula ‘Old Lion’ later came to be known as the ‘Father of Zambian Politics is name to the Genesis of Zambian Politics.