As the Green Party, we are extremely depressed by incoherent statements coming from government officials on the export of mukula logs laden in the 21 containerized trucks impounded three days ago by youths claiming to be PF members are extremely depressing.
First of all, we are alive to the statement made by the Minister of Lands Jean Kapata in July this year when she informed the nation that Government has banned harvesting, transportation, trading and export of Mukula tree in accordance with Statutory Instrument number 94 of 2015.
We are also alive to the statement by the same Minister when three days ago she informed the nation that all illegal cargoes of Mukula logs that have been seized and forfeited to the State will be auctioned. Meantime, Defence Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale says ZAFFICO has been mandated by government to export the illegally harvested and confiscated mukula logs to China. So, between the minister responsible for forest management and the permanent secretary responsible for defence, who is telling the nation the truth?
The minister responsible for management says the ban for harvesting, transportation, and trading in Mukula logs for export is still in force, while the permanent secretary responsible for defence says the 21 containerized trucks which ZAFFICO was transporting from Lusaka to Chirundu and from Mporokoso to Chirundu is for export to China? So, between the minister responsible for forest management and the permanent secretary responsible for defence, who is telling the nation the truth?
If, policy and law on the ban for harvesting, transportation, and trading in Mukula logs for export has been lifted without knowledge of the minister responsible for forest management, what lawful criteria was used government or ZAFFICO to select the buyers in China? Why China? Why not anywhere else in the world? Has any payment been made? How much is involved? When was the payment done, and in whose favour? Was there any tendering according to the law? Was the auction in accordance with the Laws of Zambia? When were the adverts placed in the Government Gazette, and other public media?
Clearly, the whole episode is depressing and stinks of corruption and other illegalities. Sadly, the Anti-Corruption Commission and other agencies responsible for combating economic and financial crimes are too compromised to credibly investigate the matter.
Peter Sinkamba
President
Green Party
31 December, 2017
In addition to your concerns, Mr. Sinkamba, why should an official from State House accompany the convoy of trucks?
It’s people like sinkamba who always say MOVE ON, who have given them the licence to get inside mumpoto. Now ba koswe they even moving about in your house in broad daylight.
Valid questions from a real patriot indeed, Can someone from appropriate office give credible reaction to these concerns as a matter of urgency please. Not just a general response , but a clear and detailed explanation to each one of the raised questions.
Why is Ministry of Defence PS involving himself in illegal Mukula Exports? Is the Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces involved in the illegal export of Mukula Tree logs? The ban on Mukula Exports is still in force.So a syndicate of Criminals coordinated by KZ at State House is illegally exporting the Mukula Tree logs to China for their personal benefit in spite of the ban. Lungu and his PF Koswes have turned Zambia into a corrupt Mafia State. The PF Youth should be commended for effecting Citizens Arrest on these criminals. Unfortunately the Koswe Mumpoto President is involved and all the Criminals involved in this illegal and Corrupt Mukula Export deal will be protected and exonerated by Mr Corruption Number One himself. The fish rots from the Head Downwards. Wait and see!
This is a very objective analysis. But as usual someone will soon make a statement that this analysis is politically motivated
Why cant we just admit as a nation that we got what we voted for.
When will any party campaign and say “When we come into power our actions will be for ZAMBIA. We , our government, party and cadre will not say, its now our turn to eat.”
Is there a political party in Zambia that is prepared to govern for ALL ZAMBIANS not just the ruling party, friends and cadres.
Then and only then can zambia progress. What a stupid philosphy our political parties have thing its now our turn to eat. Greed and corruption the real zambia, a so called christian nation
Amidst Chinese been appointed police, cholera ravaging the capital, not interested in correcting and rectifying our flaws in our legal, political, economical and social by always moving on even when we don’t know know where we are moving to, zed is in mess.
Govt ,from auctioner to exporter?which Is are they using to export?when was it enacted?the govt’s concern was the export of UN processed/UN sawn timber to leave Zambia,has zafico processed/ sawn this timber in the containers?some of us are now bordering on destitution,because all the little working capital ,was invested in this business nd where forced to leave the logs in the bush,without being given enough notice,to first mop up and sell what we had harvested,meanwhile we are owing people moneys,because of the cash/ labour intensity of this trade.this is a pure case of animal farm,George owel,some animals,are more equal than others.what goes around ,comes around.
Defending the indefensible. Even the faithfuls like njumbu can see your lies and are very quiet. I am sure they are very disappointed
Too murky an incident. Now who will explain it credibly?
Tell you what, I will only listen to Hon Jean Kapata. She is the ONLY official mandated by law to speak on mukula and authorise any activity on mukula including auction and export. Last week I watched her on ZNBC TV and I really really really liked her spirited guidance with DRC ministers in Kinshasa on the mukula exports.
Chikamba is among pipo who ask hh to move on forget illigalities of 2016 elections. Chikamba and others dont realize that unless the basics of holding power are correct, legal, nothing good will ever come out of illigality. Ur worried more with simptoms not the causes of impunity. If one gets to presidency thru illigality and u say its ok, forget move on, how important then can mukula be? Chikamba forget, leave all the illegalities, like most of u tell hh, and focus on 2021.
Valid, candid, objective questions from Mr. Sinkamba which beg serious answers from the President himself. President Lungu should be very careful not to import the Army into State capture corruption. This is the mistake Mugabe made. Mugabe imported the army into State capture corruption, including syndicated diamond trade in Congo and Zimbabwe. When the army sensed one group was benefiting more, they moved in with “Operation Restore Legacy” to root out “shenanigans” causing suffering of the masses and looting the economy. The President should always remember that what goes around comes around. He together with other SADC leaders, including AU, approved “Operation Restore Legacy”. Mugabe was captured and replaced by the army. Chiwenga is now Vice President. Moyo is Foreign Minister…