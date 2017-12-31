Prominent PF Member Kelvin Bwalya Fube has proposed that the party holds a party indaba to resolve a lot of issues affecting the general membership of the party.
Mr Fube said the general memebefship of the PF is currently not happy with the way things are moving in the party.
He has since appealed to the general membership of the Patriotic Front to calm down and be patient for a little while.
Mr Fube said that while he is alive to the frustrations, grievances and anger that many of the general membership of the Patriotic Front are feeling, he agrees that members have every right to complain and demand answers from the leadership when things do not seem right.
In an open letter, Mr Fube has proposed the weekend of 12th/13th and 14th January 2018 as the feasible earliest time for such an indaba.
Below is the full letter from Mr Fube
I HUMBLY CALL FOR A PF PARTY INDABA – KBF
To My Dear PF Family,
Season’s Greetings.
Allow me to outrightly apologize to those who shall be offended by my call for an indaba. I have learnt that people will always construe things according to the positions they have chosen to take. This I cannot help. My concern is the unity and future of the Party.
I have come to the conclusion that silence is not always golden. I am therefore, humbly appealing to the general membership of the Patriotic Front to calm down and be patient for a little while. I am alive to the frustrations, grievances and anger that many of the general membership of the Patriotic Front are feeling. I agree that members have every right to complain and demand answers from the leadership when things do not seem right.
I know that we as a party have got problems and we must face them and deal with them together. I accept and believe that we as the Patriotic Front Party have the best members because our members have fought for the party and given it all they have without complaint and without revolt. This we must applaud as leaders and take responsibility for the unhappiness of our members because they as members have played their part repeatedly and it is we the leaders who must reciprocate.
That being said, I am appealing to the general membership, especially our youths to take a “Michael Sata Chill Pill” and reflect. During this reflection period let us please allow the leadership an opportunity to attend to the concerns that the membership has raised and brought to the fore over the last few weeks.
In view of the foregoing, it is now my humble appeal to His Excellency the President Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu to sanction my call for a leadership/membership indaba. The purpose for this important gathering is to bring together
# Central Committee
# Parliamentary representatives
# Women’s representatives
# Youth representatives
# Party stalwarts
# Special groups representatives
# Any other groups that may be deemed necessary.
Whereas it is my earnest belief that the indaba is an urgent opportunity, I am alive to the time of and season of the year and therefore propose the weekend of 12th/13th and 14th January 2018 as the feasible earliest time for such an indaba.
Further, I earnestly besiege the President’s indulgence that a steering committee to spearhead the indaba be constituted; comprising, The Party Secretary General Mr Davies Mwila, The DSG Madam Mumbi Phiri, The Women’s Chairlady Honourable Jean Kapata, The Youth Chairman Honourable Steven Kampyongo, 2 Members of Parliament, The Media Director Mr Sunday Chanda, Colonel Panji Kaunda, Mr Mumba Kapumpa SC and I, including any other persons the President may deem necessary to be part of such a committee.
It is my sincere hope that I have caused no offence and truly hope and pray that the proposed indaba can and will help bridge the gap between the leadership and the general membership.
It is my sincere submission that the President sanctions this indaba.
May the good Lord bless us all.
Sincerely,
Kelvin Fube Bwalya – KBF
Just give up and forget ba KBF naimwe. PF should just rest. It looks like there is a breakdown in the law. We wanna see PF as a goner.
A PF Party Indaba is long over-due. This party has gone to the dogs, and now the monkeys have taken over.
@Nostradamus,
Our friend Edgar has a criss, everywhere in the house(not sleeping in the house), in PF ,mukuwa tree smugglers, cat rescue fire trucks, the list is endless,,,,,
What I know he is going out tonight, ,,, he is definitely going out to drink and dance, I know where to find him ,,
Let’s go and advise out friend,,,, criminals around him are holding him captive,,,,,,,@ Nostradamus please, you have always be preaching about dialogue and reconciliation
@Nostradamus!
We indeed our own indaba tonight
@Mushota I am shocked that you have added into your New Year resolutions! My advice to you is:
1. Learn how to type
2. Think before you write!
3. Don’t be emotional
4. Write on a subject you understand
5. Humble yourself- there are many people here who are more qualified that yourself!
6. Scotland is the most impoverished country in the EU- that’s why you write poor English!
7. Learn to accept criticism
8. Enjoy what you do and don’t take it personal
9. Bullying… You are spoilt! Get a good f. . . as Nick is not doing his job properly!
10. Write on the topic or subject matter and don’t brag- I promise I will even hold your hand like a little girl!
There is no such thing as PF itsva collection of thieves and crooks looting the country that’s why they have no party cards.
In the end this chi party will crash head on!
GBM once said PF ni “party ya FIPUBA”. Impossible to dispute this truth.
@Ndobo, I went to early mass this morning. I also prayed for PF crisis.
I wish I had prayed for KFB, he sound a troubled soul.
The rats are alive to eating each other now……..has lungu lost control or is he controlling all this corruption ??
Rigging is the M O T H E R of all the problems we are encountering. It’s like handling stolen goods, its haunting them, especially the votes hidden at the Kalukushi grave.
A committee of the troublesome.
Panji and Mumbai Kapumpa are the peace makers.
KBF is calling for PF impeachment. What a disastrous way of starting a new year. 2018 will be worse than 2017 for PF.
Stop thinking partisan and start a national. Most Zambians are not happy with the way things are moving in the country. Mukula scandal, Cholera in Lusaka.. we’d like to see PF do something to sort the mess. Not indaba this, indaba that!
-ambulance gate
-expired drugs gate
-firetenders gate
-lusaka-ndola road gate
Et cetra.
Don’t forget ‘Malawi maizegate’; ‘electioneering gate’; etc.
@nine chale
New year! Brother,
Am very happy to see you snap out of cadre praising team,, welcome to the real world of doing the right thing not the easy thing
@ndobo Thanks bro! I was really never a cadre, just a patriot. The two can be mistaken for each other sometimes… I know.
Well, we might be ending the year on a bad note, but 2018 begins on Jan. 1st which is a Monday, so that’s NEW START- like the RESET button on your computer. We better start it off well.
After all, it’s not how you finish, it’s how you start that matters. Right? Or is it how you finish that matters, not how you start? And in between?? Ehmm… never mind! Happy 2018!!
YOU are right nine Chale – We have a National Calamity and its called corruption which needs national solution and not partisan this and that. For me its an emergency.
@Chale, you had a transformation year. From Patriotic to us join us the “real people”.
Wishing you more next year.
@Ndobo, you achieved a big task, you threw away Ka Mukwita from Sweden to @Chale in Germany, I think it was right thing or Mukwita in 2017.
Pf also. It is like there are no structures. It free for everyone and this happens when there is a vacuum . Defense ps can issue statements while Jean is still investigating. kampyongo issues threats without facts. Indeed i is a directionless club
No, it is PF @ it’s best, PR guys to drunk like the bosses
Spot on…headless monster, PF is.
This is how parties disintegrate and fall apart. When one clique in a party abuse opportunities to the detriment on other members, internal wheels of motion start turning for rebellion. Grand unabated corruption by a clique in PF will cause the collapse of this once upon time great party. Watch this space. Time will tell!
What is the agenda for the ‘indaba’? He says the membership at large is aggrieved, yet they are not invited according to the list (only ‘representatives’). Shouldn’t the aggrieved party go to air their own grievances?
But is he being apologetic anyway? What is his party position? I have a strong feeling he will be disappointed, his proposed schedule notice is just too short too.
I would like to speculate that this Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) guy is in fact LT blogger Mr Kudos as he is the one who’s been complaining about PF losing direction recently.
We wait for Kampamba Mulenga, Chanda, Frank and Kampyongo to disapprove what the learned lawyer KBF has observed because they cannot read people’s minds nor understand changes in political atmosphere.
This is a fight among PF Koswes. Those who are benefiting from the illicit export of Mukula Tree logs and those who have been denied Mukula Export Licences. Until Lungu adopts a Zero Tolerance Policy on Corruption quarrels in PF will get worse and Zambia is not going anywhere. The PF Koswes, becoz of rampant Corruption in their Party and govt are now tearing each other apart. Time will tell.
A party divided against itself cannot stand. There are cracks all over PF. This party is crumbling. It is on its way to an early grave. What we must all admit is that corruption kills. That is what is handing PF its demise, as well as its death certificate – a party about to take its resting place in a grave, yet to be marked. And when the grave is finally marked, may it read: “DIED BECAUSE OF CORRUPTION.”
Well done
Ba Bwalya Fube Fube, The KBF!
Call for the national indaba. There is no PF, The country has lost direction.
Whatever Michael Sata saw in Lungu which the intelligent Scot never saw!We are paying the price.
PF cracked with the demise of the founder MCS. Today in PF there are several foreign elements from MMD serving as Ministers, some of whom used to tease and mock MCS. Where are the founders of PF?
You are all Wells talking about hidden ballot papers at kalulushi grave,why don’t you Digg them out and take them to court as exhibit rather than just talking without proof.
-When citizens step up and start arresting thieves of Mikula while the Police are there…… question mark
-when the police command recently attempted to involve Chinese in police work, against the law….. question mark
-when a donor embassy embarrases you by donating ambulances way cheaper than your purported price in your own procurement…. question mark
-when you are embarassed by a comparison of your quotations in the construction of shorter road distance than that of another country, which has longer distance…. question mark
-when your capital city is engulfed in an epidemic associated with dirt and filth…question mark
-when singers describe your behaviours likened to a pest (rat)…. question mark
-when you fly around aimlessly until citizens cry loud, and all you…
citizens cry loud, and all you bring back is an Israel-africa summit which you can’t handle properly…. question mark
-when you fail to state your position on the Trump(et) sound for Jerusalem… question mark
I’m a very disappointed PF supporter ,I ve no words after yesterday’s incident and the explanation that came from the PS after the statement from the minister
KBF, YOU ARE 100 % CORRECT.LUNGU SHOULD NOT PRETEND THAT THINGS ARE CORRECT IN PF.IAM ONE OF THE PF MEMBERS AND SOMETIMES I WONDER IF LUNGU’S MINISTERS ARE LISTENING TO WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYNG.
THERE IS TOO MUCH CORRUPTION IN PF TODAY.
1 AMBULANCE SCANDLES
2 FIRE TENDER
3 LUSAKA- NDOLA CARRIAGE WAY
4 MUKULA SAGA.
PEOPLE WHO SUFFERED FOR PF LIKE YOUR SELF KBF HAVE BEEN THROWN OUT AND NOW PEOPLE WHO WERE BUSY INSULTING MCS LIKE DORA AND BOWMAN ARE THE ONES ENJOYING THE FRUITS OF PF.
KAMBWILI WAS RIGHT ABOUT THIS MMD MINISTERS AND ONE DAY LUNGU WILL CRY.
I HAVE VOWED NEVER TO VOTE FOR PF AGAIN BECAUSE LUNGU IS A DISAPPOINTMENT NOT ONLY TO ME BUT TO MANY PF MEMBERS.
YOUR IDEA OF CALLING THE INDABA IS A GOOD ONE BUT WE HAVE PEOPLE LIKE KAMPYONGO WHO THINKS THEY OWN PF AND MAY JUST…
CONT,
JUST IMAGINE IF PF MPS ARE COMPLAINING THAT THINGS ARE NOT OK AND THE PRESIDENT IS DOING NOTHING.
NKANA MP ALEXANDER CHITEME AND TUTWA NGULUBE ARE ON RECORD OF SAYING AS PF WE ARE NOT DOING ENOUGH AND MINISTERS HAVE CONCETRATED ON FATTEN THEIR POCKETS AND THE EXPENSE OF THE ELECTORATES.
MMD MINISTERS LIKE VICTORIA KALIMA,DORA SILIYA AND BOWMAN LUSAMBO ARE NOT DOING ANY THING AND I SUSPECT THEY WANT PF TO FAIL SO THAT 2021 PF CAN LOOSE ELECTIONS.
MIND YOU KBF THERE ARE STILL MMD MEMBERS WHO ARE STILL NOT HAPPY THAT THEY LOST ELECTIONS TO PF.
OUR PRESIDENT HAS GOT EYES BUT CAN NOT SEE AND HAS GOT EARS BUT CAN NOT LISTEN.
KBF, I HOPE YPU WON’T BE CALLED NAMES BY SOME OF THE DULL PF MEMBERS ESPECIALY KAMPYONGO AND JEAN.
LET US WHAT AND SEE AND I HOPE THEY HEAR YOU.
I am not PF but am wondering.
KBF being a lawyer fails to provide a legal basis for such an Indaba.
What does the PF constitution say?
How will the resolutions of such a gathering be binding on all members if its not rooted in the PF constitution?
The UPND should not comment as experts on this issue because their own Indaba is long overdue.
Let the PF resolve their internal matters.They are a democratic party and have survived a far worse crisis.
As for UPND,let them call an indaba to resolve the plaque and leprosy of tribalism they have suffered since Akainde too over.
Letter to the garbage heap for collection by the Soweto market cholera clean up operation. Do you write internal letters to your enemies together with your party members? Cipuba sana ici ci Bwalya?
Un Patriotic Foooools!!
koswe
kolwe
3masion emotional u5 tribalist
CHOSE