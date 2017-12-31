At least one hundred and ninety three (193) Zambians visited India for medical tourism.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga said the majority were ordinary citizens who were self sponsored.

“The Government sponsored patients were referred mainly to Apollo Hospital New Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai with whom the Government of Zambia entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with,” she said.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga said others were sent to Yashoda hospitals in Hyderabad after Government recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Yashoda Group of hospitals in Hyderabad.

She said among the common problems were; heart, renal, sickle cell anaemia, tumour and cancer conditions.

“I regret to mention that the Mission recorded a total of seven (7) deaths and we facilitated the repatriation of the remains of the deceased through authentication of necessary documents as required by the laws of India,” Mrs. Kapijimpanga said.

She said the Mission was happy to note that two MOUs were signed between the Zambian Government and two Indian multi specialty hospitals, Yashoda and Apollo.

“We are in talks with Cytecare Cancer Hospital that has offered to retrain Zambian cancer oncologists at no cost to the Zambian Government,” Mrs. Kapijimpanga said.

She said the Mission also facilitated a visit to Zambia of Ping Pong Chief Executive Officer Siddhart Jaain Jain who plans to build multi specialty hospital in Zambia.

“We want to take advantage of the fully sponsored post graduate medical progammes by the Government of India in the promotion of traditional medicine through the Ministry of Ayush of India,” Mrs. Kapijimpanga added.

This was contained in a statement made available by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in New Delhi India, Bangwe Naviley.