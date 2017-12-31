At least one hundred and ninety three (193) Zambians visited India for medical tourism.
Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga said the majority were ordinary citizens who were self sponsored.
“The Government sponsored patients were referred mainly to Apollo Hospital New Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai with whom the Government of Zambia entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with,” she said.
Mrs. Kapijimpanga said others were sent to Yashoda hospitals in Hyderabad after Government recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Yashoda Group of hospitals in Hyderabad.
She said among the common problems were; heart, renal, sickle cell anaemia, tumour and cancer conditions.
“I regret to mention that the Mission recorded a total of seven (7) deaths and we facilitated the repatriation of the remains of the deceased through authentication of necessary documents as required by the laws of India,” Mrs. Kapijimpanga said.
She said the Mission was happy to note that two MOUs were signed between the Zambian Government and two Indian multi specialty hospitals, Yashoda and Apollo.
“We are in talks with Cytecare Cancer Hospital that has offered to retrain Zambian cancer oncologists at no cost to the Zambian Government,” Mrs. Kapijimpanga said.
She said the Mission also facilitated a visit to Zambia of Ping Pong Chief Executive Officer Siddhart Jaain Jain who plans to build multi specialty hospital in Zambia.
“We want to take advantage of the fully sponsored post graduate medical progammes by the Government of India in the promotion of traditional medicine through the Ministry of Ayush of India,” Mrs. Kapijimpanga added.
This was contained in a statement made available by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in New Delhi India, Bangwe Naviley.
How sad , You visit INDIA, Germany, USA, Canada, Australia, South Africa( How shameful) because you have FAILED to visit the best country in the world- The United Kingdom
The UK, is the BEST the rest is alternatives to UK.
Ignore at your periil
Thanks
BB2014,2016
This is not even news to brag about. It’s a shame to you all who claim to be educated and yet fail to treat and prevent deseases like cholera. What a shame. If I were you I would have resigned for putting my country to such a shameful position. You need to be embarrassed of yourselves whenever such shameful reports are been produced.
Zambia is building airports so more nationals can see help elsewhere. How about we shore up our own health and school systems. I feel sorry for parents who send their children to India for college.
Isn’t this confidential data the High Commissioner is disclosing here? When I travel and get medical attention at the same time, am I a medical tourist? What a world.
….as a people we have to be very careful with some of these MOUs….we end up being used as guinea pigs
….the statistics gives a very wrong impression….out of 193..only 7 deaths recorded……yes maybe those who died while in India…..how about those who died soon upon arrival in Zed…may be in a month..3month upon their arrival….
Nowadays, there’s no such thing as the best country. Each one of the development countries got 35% screw-ups. It’s about who brings out the best package best for one individual period and not as all for Zambians. In the circle of my friends and associates, we all went within our own choice with respect about research about other countries. We’ve been about to visit each other and it still comes down to, I made the best choice for me and not to impress @MUSHOTA.