Opposition UPND President Hakainde Hichilema says George Weah’s victory as Liberia’s President is an encouragement to the party.

In his congratulatory message to President Weah, Mr Hichilema said he is encouraged by Mr Weah’s indomitable spirit in winning the presidency after 12 years of trying.

“Your excellency President George Weah, on behalf of the United Party for National Development (UPND) in Zambia, we extend our heartfelt congratulations on your impressive victory in Liberia’s general election,” Mr Hichilema said.

“We are encouraged by your indomitable spirit in winning the presidency after 12 years of trying. Your win marks 73 years since Liberia experienced a democratic transition of power.”

Mr Hichilema added, “as the first son of Africa to have been voted FIFA’s world player of the year and to have won the Ballon d’Or for Europe’s best player, you have managed to break records at the tender age of 51.”

He said the UPND is sure that Mr Weah’s presidency will be punctuated by many more auspicious milestones.

“We pray that God may guide you as you lead our Liberian brothers and sisters to prosperity. Many congratulations,” he said.