Opposition UPND President Hakainde Hichilema says George Weah’s victory as Liberia’s President is an encouragement to the party.
In his congratulatory message to President Weah, Mr Hichilema said he is encouraged by Mr Weah’s indomitable spirit in winning the presidency after 12 years of trying.
“Your excellency President George Weah, on behalf of the United Party for National Development (UPND) in Zambia, we extend our heartfelt congratulations on your impressive victory in Liberia’s general election,” Mr Hichilema said.
“We are encouraged by your indomitable spirit in winning the presidency after 12 years of trying. Your win marks 73 years since Liberia experienced a democratic transition of power.”
Mr Hichilema added, “as the first son of Africa to have been voted FIFA’s world player of the year and to have won the Ballon d’Or for Europe’s best player, you have managed to break records at the tender age of 51.”
He said the UPND is sure that Mr Weah’s presidency will be punctuated by many more auspicious milestones.
“We pray that God may guide you as you lead our Liberian brothers and sisters to prosperity. Many congratulations,” he said.
For Liberia, sanity is finally back home. What a treacherous journey it has been! What a dodgy one, it still remains for Zambia.
And the difference between you, Hichilema, and Weah is that the later accepted defeat the one time he ran in the past. Congratulated the winner, Ms Sirleaf and moved on. That is the kind of Statesmanship that wins people’s hearts and confidence to vote for you when you try again. Not filing bogus petitions and acting like a lunatic racing Presidential Motorcades. It is this kind of behaviour which tells people that you are not ready for the highest office in the land.
GROW UP before it is too late for you. George Weah only tried twice and won. You have tried Five times already and have failed. That should tell you something about the kind of politics you Practice…. divisive politics don’t pay!
What an insult in Africa, just because George Weah was buying jerseys for national team, a thug president.
George Weah behaves like PF. His vice-president is wife to war-lord Taylor.
Mushota too quick to judge.
When George Weah contested and lost the Liberian Election in 2005, a major negative campaign against him from his opponents was that, he lacked proper education.
He didn’t even have a High School Certificate though he could speak English, French and Italian. But he didn’t relent, and it didn’t break him down. Now he has taken care of that over the past eight years:
Following the defeat, he challenged himself and worked extremely hard to obtain a high school diploma(SHS) in 2006, aged 40, and went on to DeVry University in Florida, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in business management in 2011 and and on top, has a master’s degree in public administration.
Today,the 1995 World Footballer of the Year is Now President elect of Liberia. He now stands a…
AFTER LOSING ONCE, GEORGE WEAH, SAT BACK TO WORK ON HIS WEAKNESSES AND BOUNCED BACK WITH MORE STRENGTH WITHOUT EVEN INSULTING THE RULING CLIQUE AND THE CITIZENS. YOUR ENCOURAGEMENT (HH) SHOULD TRANSLATE INTO HANDING OVER POWER TO A FRESH UPND MEMBER WHO SHOULD STAND FOR ELECTIONS IN 2021.
Don’t know anything about Weah. He has a degree!
@Mushota have you read his profile?
George is not a satahist. He sought God’s opinion about his country thru Prophet TB Joshua. His hands are clean. No blood. The prophet clearly outlined Weah’ path. As long as u remain a freemason, forget abt being a president.
God will not satahism to prevail over a christian country.
Ba HH, there are more pressing issues home to talk about. You have been quiet on the cholera situation which has claimed dozens of lives; mukula scandal, grade 7 and 10 children that have been cut-off from education opportunities; E-Voucher scandals, the list is endless. Those are issues we want to hear not George Weah victory. Of what value has such to common man? You were loudest supporting the Chiwenga coup. Now it is George Weah, both to do with acquisition power. That is why now people take you a very selfish person just interested to serve personal ambitions of acquiring power not genuinely bring about change to poor man out there. That is why newer parties like the Green Party are now making more sense that your UPND
100%. George serves a living God while hh serves a dead god
HH Oval head what encouragement for upnd are you talking about. Just say iam encouraged. Mind you George weah 12 years in politics doesn’t meant 12 times of standing and losing. He has only stood on two elections and won unlike you who have stood 6 times and lost all of them and still want to stand. In life if you fail 3 times you need to back off and ask serious questions. Do an introspection of yourself before you continue on the same path.
HH is childish. Did George Weah lose five times? Did George Weah steal from privatization? Is George Weah a Tribalist or Freemanson? There is no comparison between HH and George Weah. George Weah sponsored his national team to many tornaments and never pertition any election. George Weah waited patiently for his tme and showed no desperation at all. George Weah did not race with the presidential motorcade.
King George is more educated than Akainde and Kambwili put together.
Just a few years, King George received a Master of Public Administration Degree (MPA) from the Devry University in Miami, Florida, USA. He is a proud holder holder of an undergraduate and Master’s Degrees.
george weah only tried 3 times and 3 rd attempt he made it. dont twist facts. HH has tried 6 times and he is still losing
There must be typing error here. I think the HH who is encouraged by George Weah is the footballer, Hichani Himonde, an Africa Cup winner with Zambia. He must be fancying his chances to stand in the Zambian elections.
I also conquer with you. Akainde is not even a soccer fan how did he know George weah. It must be hichani himonde not oval head. The weah was been crowned world footballer of the year hh was busy stealing cattle with Mazoka from Botswana.
Just remembered those heads of cattle which were exchanged with sickly village ones as they were enroute to Zaire ?
Weah has won on his second attempt, before that he served as a senator for his region. If you’re seeing yourself through his mirror then something is wrong with you. You’re incomparable. You lost terribly even with the support of KK. UNIP and FDD
Was about to post the same. He failed at first attempt then opted to go for a lower political position. In addition he’s a “common man ” who spent his own money to send the National Football team to CAF finals. He paid for air fares, hotel accommodation, bonus and staff allowances. No comparison to the person captioned above.
HH if you do not speak on the current events, you will be congratulating Kabwili and his new running mate GBM in 2021.
Hakainde, there was no 12 years of trying because elections were not being held every year. It’s 2 attempts for George Weah just like it’s 5 attempts for you with no success unfortunately.
I think people who make it as presidents have a route with parliament or have been Parliamentarians maybe with exception with the late FTJ Chiluba who was just invited by the late Arthur Wina. The rest after FTJ were parliamentarians like 1. the late Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, 2. Rupial Bwezani Banda, 3. Micheal Chilufya Sata and 4. the incumbent president ECL. So maybe for my brother HH must start from MP thereafter Minister then it shall be very easy for him to become a president of our great God fearing country Zambia. This is just my analysis. Thank you and God Bless you as he ready to usher into 2018.
FTJ was a chairman for ZCTU for more than 10 years and that exposed him to experience in politics.
Those years in ZCTU exposed FTJ to theft. Unions have the highest levels of corruption . E.g. the ZNFU saga
I like ur comment Ndanje, Weah opted for a lower position and became a senator. HH has never been councillor or MP. HH is not popular at all. There are more important issues than congratulations. After all, hh will not even be invited for inauguration.
BBC reports that the much acclaimed bulldozer president of Tanzania has threatened to close churches that are criticizing him and his government.
HH is always making comparisons that are not practical.
Just imagine.His followers compared him to Mandela sure mwebantu….
Even if nikuzinvela siso.
Let him become an MP or something useful.
George Weah is humble and reflective.
Imwe, you’ll make your friend cry please. Enough for this year, at least wish him a Happy New Year…!
It is George Weah’s fellow soccer legend Kalusha who should be encouraged,not HH.Liberia is not Zambia
kkkkkkk. They even compared him to Obama
HE plays selective politics. We have very important matters on the ground . Yet he choses to comment on non entity issues.
@ Mushota, I think you have missed Weah’ profile. Have a look at this:When George Weah contested and lost the Liberian Election in 2005, a major negative campaign against him from his opponents was that, he lacked proper education.
He didn’t even have a High School Certificate though he could speak English, French and Italian. But he didn’t relent, and it didn’t break him down. Now he has taken care of that over the past eight years:
Following the defeat, he challenged himself and worked extremely hard to obtain a high school diploma(SHS) in 2006, aged 40, and went on to DeVry University in Florida, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in business management in 2011 and and on top, has a master’s degree in public administration.
Today,the 1995 World Footballer of the Year is Now…
As I indicated yesterday our southern koswe musankwa hh would miss the point, yet again. The point I made eas tyat hh should learn from George Weah humility, accepting defeat, willingness to serve under others, you cannot rule otyers if yoh are unwillingbto be ruled. On top of that the biggest rock weighing hh down is this thing of leading your party as a tribesman, ever heard that with George Weah?
Why should trying to be president so many times be an achievement? Why do you want to be president at all costs. You can contribute to development even as a private citizen.
Wow and how rude southern koswe is! Who is hh to congratulate His Excellency George Weah? Is President Weah a personal friend of hh like Kalusha Bwalya? Kalusha will send a personal nessage of course that is in order. These matters have international protocol, ba hh, Presidents are congratulated by fellow Presidents on behalf of the country and its citizens. HE President Lungu has already done, if hh thinks President Lungu did that in his personal capacity, then indeed hh confirms that he has a serious problem with his ego!!
I hope and pray that the presidential protocol officer in Liberia will not take it as an insult from Zambia, but just throw hh message quietly where it belongs the garbage bin.
But maybe I should not worry for my country, hh is probably posturing and pumping his ego, maybe he has not sent a message at all. You have to send such messages through the Zambian ambassador to that country, I believe. What a shame my southern koswe can be!!
The market just went down few points.
Mwe bantu do not be too harsh on HH. After all congratulations to someone and the decision to do so is a personal matter. Let him express his right whether you feel it is wrong or right.