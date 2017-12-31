Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba says Zambia has always advocated for a two state solution to the Palestine and Israeli challenges.
Mr Kalaba said that it was normal procedure for a country to abscond from voting on a proposed motion at the United Nations, as doing so is expressing a vote in itself.
Mr Kalaba said Zambia would like to see a peaceful settlement of the impasse between Israel and Palestine.
He said Zambia enjoys cordial relations with both Israel and Palestine adding that both countries have Ambassadors resident in Zambia.
Mr Kalaba also said Zambia being a Christian nation understands and values the important role that Jerusalem plays in the Christian faith, as well as its importance to the people of Palestine.
He said Zambia was not the only country but was amongst the 35 who absconded on the vote to move the capital of Israel to Jerusalem.
And Mr Kalaba called for unity amongst Zambia as the country goes into a new year.
He says Zambians must work at that which united them and avoid that which divides the country.
In his message of love and unity in the Nation, Mr Kalaba said time had come for Zambians to push differences aside but work for a common good and develop the Country.
He was speaking at Bole International Airport when he transited from France.
Mr Kalaba was received by Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Susan Sikaneta and newly appointed Minister Counsellor John Chanda Chisanga.
Trump and his white europeans who call themselves Jews should sit down somewhere. Jerusalem existed way before europeans or white people existed.
The Zionist State of Israel only came into existence in 1948. Jerusalem was already there. There were people already living there.
The Zionist need to be charged for crimes against humanity for Genocide against Palestinians.
Ask any Palestinian and they will tell u Israel and Jerusalem has existed way over 3000 yrs and has been home to the Jewish people. The Palestinians claim East Jerusalem for there capital and they admit both them and the Jews belong there and it’s the politics of land they need to share bearing in mind the extremists on both sides who oppose any peaceful settlement.
Jerusalem is sometimes referred to as the City of God not of Allah. As a Christian nation we should have come out clear on whose side we are: God or Allah.
Its time Zambia revisited the two state solution and Jerusalem being the capital of either Israel or Palestine, a state that has never existed, now that Jerusalem is the Capital of Israel. The terrorists will never have Jerusalem as their capital when they bow to mecca and their asses face JERUSALEM. Jehovah Adonai will not allow it.
I have read it all, but Kalaba does not state the reason. Please change the title of the story, it is misleading.
Zambia should unequivocally stand with Israel ,those Arabs are slave traders.
THE TRUTH IS ISRAEL IS A ZIONIST EVIL SECULAR STATE AND NOT A JEWISH HOLY STATE.
LOOK AT ISRAELI ACTIONS: PALESTINIANS ARE BEING DISPLACED ALL THE TIME AND ARE TREATED AS SECOND CLASS CITIZENS IN THE ONLY LAND THEY HAVE EVER KNOWN. JESUS SAID LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR AS YOUR SELF. ZIONISM DOES NOT BELIEVE IN CHRISTIAN VALUES OR TWO STATE SOLUTION. THAT IS PART OF THE PROBLEM.
ZIONISTS HAVE AMERICA AS THEIR OTHER HOME.
A JEWISH STATE WOULD LIVE SIDE BY SIDE WITH A PALESTINIAN STATE.
LT abscond is the wrong word abstain is tbe correct word
It is acceptable for a member nation not to be present at a UN meeting. It’s expressong a vote in itself
To abstain is to be present but not vote
Anti apartheid, look at zambia today zambians are being displaced daily by chinese and being treated as second class citizens tbru, lack of good sanitation, labour practices condoned by the labour minister, theft of natural resources, employment of foreigners before zambians, foreign companies given priority on projects, investors selling chicken and maize on tbe street.
Ba Kalaba: In the UN voting system, there are only three types of voting that are recognized: “In Favour”, “Against” and “Abstention”. being absent or absconding is not recognized.
So, Ba Kalaba, with due respect, just accept, your Govt messed up. Your person at the UN Ambassador Kapambwe went shopping instead of standing along-side the rest of the world to vote for two-State solution, which in this instance was voting “Against” the decision of Trump. I am disappointed that. Your misconception of the UN voting system embarrassed Zambia. For the first time, of the 19 resolutions on the status of Jerusalem, we were absent. The remaining 18, we have always voted in favour of the two-State solution like the majority of the UN Members.
Not taking a position in favor or against is already a position of non choice . Through our representative we made a non choice. To every choice they are consequences. Those of you who have forgotten how Jews where almost tortured to the point of being eliminated . Are they different from those who wanted to eliminate them by refusing to Co exist with Palestine. In Any case Palestinians exist and not Palestine as a state because what is available is only the west bank and East Jerusalem. With some parts of the Palestinians annexed with Jewish settlements . The world cannot solve this puzzle the future of Palestine and Isreal will eventually be determined by the people themselves. UN votes have failed to provide a two state Solution. my opinion is that eventually a strong Nation…