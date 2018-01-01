Mumba Yachi unveils “Muchalo”

Folk/cultural music vocalist – Mumba Yachi drops his first tune after the forced expulsion from Zambia to Congo. The rhythmically rich melody re-unites Mumba and Chef 187 since their last collaboration titled “Ifyakumwena Kubukulu“.

The song is track No. 12 off Mumba Yachi‘s contemporary album – The Great Work.

Download the song HERE

 

 

