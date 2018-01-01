Folk/cultural music vocalist – Mumba Yachi drops his first tune after the forced expulsion from Zambia to Congo. The rhythmically rich melody re-unites Mumba and Chef 187 since their last collaboration titled “Ifyakumwena Kubukulu“.
The song is track No. 12 off Mumba Yachi‘s contemporary album – The Great Work.
Download the song HERE
HE IS A SERIOUS BOY..
We still love you my boy. All your enemies will fall this year. May the Almight Lord continue to bless you. Happy new year
Bring the guy back to Zambia.
Meaningful