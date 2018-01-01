Government has urged the defence force and other security wings to desist from engaging in corrupt practices.

ZANIS reports that Minister of Defense Davies Chama said the deforce force is not exempted from the fight against corruption.

Mr Chama said this when he graced the 2017 Zambia Army Senior Officers Annual Ball at Arakan Barracks in Lusaka last night.

Mr Chama said government is pursuing zero tolerance in its crusade to stamp out corruption.

The Defense Minister prodded the defense force to be financially disciplined and avoid wasting and abusing resources allocated to it.

Mr Chama assured the defence force that government will continue to render neccessary support to ensure that the wing runs efficiently.

He stated that government has made numerous strides in improving the welfare of men and women in uniform such as construction of housing units, establishment of new units, recruitment of officers and soldiers and procurement of various vehicles.

The minister commended the Zambia Army for exceptional service on peace keeping operations which has earned Zambia respect from the international community.

Mr Chama further praised the defence force for its discipline and urged it to continue safeguarding Zambia’s borders and sovereignty.

He praised Zambia Army for venturing into agricultural activities such as cattle ranching, crop production and aquaculture in order to boost its self-sustainability.

And speaking earlier Zambia Army Commander Paul Mihova thanked government for continuing to support the army in its operations.

Lt.General Mihova said the defence force will continue to work for public good as demonstated in the rebuilding of city market in Lusaka which was fitted by fire.

He assured government that the Zambia Army will continue to exhibit highest levels of professionalism on both local and international assignments such as peace keeping efforts.

He said the defence force is engaging in agricultural activities in order to contribute to the country’s food basket and sustainability of the army

Lt General Mihova also thanked government for working tirelessly to improve the welfare of the men and women in uniform.

He assured that the defence force will remain loyal, professional and uphold the country’s constitution.