Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga has disclosed that trade between Zambia and India is projected to reach UU$1 billion this year (2018).

Mrs. Kapijimpanga attributed the increase to good incentives that government has put in commerce and trade.

She said the Mission has engaged in various activities that promote investment, trade and economic cooperation between Zambia and India including other countries in Asia namely; Bangladesh, Myanmar, and the Maldives, Nepal, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

She further disclosed that her office facilitated several ambitious initiatives of attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

“The Mission attended and hosted several meetings to ensure that the objectives of attracting FDIs and enhancing Zambia’s international trade are realized,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Kapijimpanga disclosed that trade between Zambia and India improved by over US$300 last year compared to in US$650 million in 2016.

The High Commissioner has since appealed to all stakeholders to move with speed in ensuring that prospective investments were actualized as the Mission’s mandate ended at marketing the country.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka by First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in New Delhi India, Bangwe Navilley.