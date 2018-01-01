LifestylePhoto Gallery President Lungu’s tour of Lusaka in Pictures January 1, 2018 49 2,821 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Part of the gabbage piled at city markert President Edgar Lungu listens to Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya when he toured city market .looking on is Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale and Water and Sanitation Permanent Secretary Eddie Chomba President Edgar Lungu listens to Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale when he toured city market .looking on is and Water and Sanitation Permanent Secretary Eddie Chomba President Edgar Lungu listens to Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya when he toured city market .looking on is Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale Some of the shops submerged in water at Soweto market President Edgar Lungu salutes people as he inspects the cleaning operations conducted by the defence forces at City Market in Lusaka on Sunday,December 31,2017. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017 President Edgar Lungu inspecting the cleaning operations conducted by the defence forces Related Posts:President Lungu’s Itezhi Itezhi tour of Development projects in PicturesPresident Lungu’s tour of Muchinga and Eastern Province in PicturesPresident Lungu’s Solwezi Tour in PicturesPictures of Hakainde Hichilema’s tour and community work in Lusaka’s Linda CompoundPictures of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema’s tour of Bauleni compound Loading...
why do we take action whenever people die. why can’t we stop this politics of dirty. please people kick out street vendors and bring meaningful trading in our towns. enough is enough this song will always go on and on. let us say no to street vending both the opposition and the ruling party. forget about votes they will come around if we stand with one voice
Just wondering, what makes a grown man walk like that!, Edgar ‘s walk reminds of that grade one song, ‘ ba kadoli pa kwenda’
They always wait for a disaster to strike and them pretend like they are working whilst making money out of the misfortune.
This is a country apparently which wants to go into nuclear power and start an airline…. what a joke. The British should have delayed independence till the 2000+ Zambians would far much better off. The capacity to think + lead+ govern and obey laws simply does not exist.
LT can you please repost that article were hh was saying he will encourage street vending. He was laughing at pf for abandoning people by chasing them from the streets were they earn a living.
Looks like those who think opposition upnd have forgotten that vending is one of their leaders promises to the people of kitwe.
Lastly way to go ecl. Don’t look at the who voted for you but aim at uplifting the living standards of the people whether you win or lose in 2021.
@1.4 Leave HH out of your mess.sort out cholera before you blame the opposition.Is it the opposition who have been stealing funds meant to fight Cholera?
People make those garbage piles because typically Africans don’t care about sanitation so dot blame ECL.
These leaders are in overall, gum boots and even have face-masks we have to breathe, wade through and even experience some of that s – – t splashed on to our clothes! It’s remarkable that we live every day in that manner and no mayor or politician takes notice! Kagame every Saturday morning and his whole cabinet and everyone else who is able to (including disabled) clean the Cities. After so much cleaning, those who have travelled there and seen for themselves will agree with me that Kigali is one of the cleanest towns in the world!
The Cobra was more spontaneous and therefore more effective when it came to spot-checks! Perhaps that is the only one area that MCS succeeded!
@Nubian Princess read my comments above!
Look at Kaiser, like a criminal.
@Nostradamus
Kekekekekekek, I didn’t see him until you spotted him,,,, piping criminal
This is mockery and sheer hypocrisy. Which part of Lusaka doesn’t this president know? In order to clean Lusaka, a president must have to approach the task rebelliously – say NO to nonsense. You cannot walk in state house as a hitch-hiker behind a pick-up and on the strength of a stolen ballot and hope to clean Lusaka. Why? Because Lusaka’s dirtiness is a political affair. The deal is, keep Lusaka dirty and you will succeed to sway the marketeers to your side, and be guaranteed their vote. President Edgar Lungu lacks the mandate, the authority to do otherwise. He is walking a tight rope, politically. He has to dance to the tune of the marketeers. He is literally walking on eggshells.
YAA!! ICALO ICI CAFIKO. THE COUNTRY IS UNBELIEVABLY FILTHY. BUT, SURPRISINGLY CITY/TOWN FATHERS AND RESPONSIBLE MINISTERS STILL GET THEIR SALARIES. IRRESPONSIBILITY AT THE WORST LEVEL. IF IN ZAMBIA WE CAN’T SOLVE JUST HYGIENIC SIMPLE PROBLEMS SUCH AS THIS- THEN WHAT ARE WE CAPABLE OF SOLVING? THIS IS JUST A SIMPLE ISSUE OF PROPER DRAINAGE WHICH DOES NOT EVEN NEED A WHITE MAN’S INTERVENTION FROM THE WESTERN COUNTRIES. GIGANTIC UNDERGROUND DRAINAGE PIPES SYSTEM IS NEEDED IN ZAMBIA- WHICH COLLECTS RAIN WATER INTO GIGANTIC PURPOSE-BUILT DAMS. AND THEN BUILD PROPER MARKETS SPACED OUT IN TOWNS(TOWNSHIPS) AND NOT PILING THEM IN THE MIDDLE OF LUSAKA. THESE MARKETS CAN EVEN BE SIDE-BY-SIDE WITH THOSE MUSHROOMING SHOPPING MALLS WITH PROPER WASTE MANAGEMENT PROCESSES AND FEE PAYING…
THESE MARKETS CAN EVEN BE SIDE-BY-SIDE WITH THOSE MUSHROOMING SHOPPING MALLS WITH PROPER WASTE MANAGEMENT PROCESSES AND FEE PAYING STATE-OF-THE-ART TOILETS. THE PROBLEM IS SOLVED. I HAVE NEVER SEEN A CITY WITHOUT PUBLIC TOILETS SINCE I STARTED LIVING AND TRAVELLING IN OTHER PEOPLES’ LANDS. THESE ARE BASIC HYGIENIC ISSUES ZAMBIA GAPPLES WITH. IT IS A NO BRAINER AND UTTERLY COMMON SENSE THAT ANY CITY OR TOWN MUST HAVE CLEAN PUBLIC TOILETS WITH ELECTRONIC DOORS/GATES TO ALLOW USER ENTRY UPON INSERTION OF A MONETARY COIN. CABA SHANI KANSHI MWEMA POLITICIANS, CIVIL SERVANTS. JESUS. KWATI TAKWABO BUTEKO BWAMA TOWN SURE. MULELYA FYE NDALAMA?
TAMWAKWATE NSONI UKUTUNGULULE FYALO IFYAFIKO NGA ZAMBIA, KWENA? JESUS!!!
This is really a shame, such filthy, it’s amazing.
A government that is not capable of providing the basic human right of sanitation should e brought to task or kicked out.
These are crazy scenes.
This tour of Lusaka is what Edgar Lungu should have undertaken on day one in State House. But what have we seen? He has hardly been on the ground, opting instead to flying around to foreign destinations. And yet, this is the same gentleman who jumped in the driver’s seat, knowing fully well he had no PSV license. What the hell is going on?
@ Imute wa Kalilo
Why would Lungu tour Lusaka? This guy used to live in these conditions in Chawama…. this is very normal to him and very much at HOME.
Like Haiti when Hurricane Matthew just passed through…
Zambia is experiencing Hurricane Jonathan.
@Nine Chale, you are so funny. I am very positive is and will be for a long time be going through HURRICANE EDARCHANGWALUNGU, dochi ku lachulafye.
Look at all those fat people pretending to work.
Me sometimes tend think that perhaps, l shouldn’t be introducing myself as a Zambian. It’s just too annoying to imagine Zambia, my country, my home should sink to this level really, really? Awe mwandi lekeni mbwele, mwanya…
Yeah neh…. You people called Zambians are dirty, Tembisa is much far better hygienic.
Thats your Country Mr Lungu..time to fix it mate.
Zambians you have no culture of cleanliness.This is pathetic to see that people work in such an environment.The workers who clean the markets are not given protective clothes but look at the hypocrites, all in protective clothes.One has even put on a mask
Even dogs in Somalia, can not live that way….
Thats what happens when you spend too much time & money flying around the world pretending to be working.
This corrupt fraudster lungu is only after photo opportunity …….the same PF thugs that were told to takeover and run public places are the ones extorting money ……instead of providing them with jobs the PF koswe urge their thugs to takeover public spaces and the council can not work…
Filth & cholera is a result of neglect and mismanagement of resources.
When the presidency and government is infested by rats, you get all sorts of ailments in the nation.
Be priact
How can you wave your little PF fist in that filth without shame; you are Head Of State.. its been a rosy year for you in 2017 collecting air miles where you have been flying to all cleanliest cities in Africa, today you decide to visit Lusaka when there is cholera, this filth has always been there….what is this issuing of a white dust coat to a VIP when touring a site. If anything you are a just making them an easy target to find in the cross hairs…even Kaizer has opted for blue overalls and white cap!!
Someone please tell me why Rwanda isn’t filthy like this ? Do the Rwandans use rocket science or do they use defence forces only when in crisis like Zambia?
Dirt does not grow out of the ground. It is a product of psyche, our psyche.
Its just a matter of respecting basic governance at ward level through to the top…if you have PF cadre thugs who have enough power to impound trucks stolen by their leaders in cabinet; what powers does a mere town clerk have in kicking them from markets and bus stations so LCC can maximize its revenue?
This speaks volumes. Which part of Lusaka doesn’t this president know? In order to clean Lusaka, a president must have to approach the task rebelliously – say NO to nonsense. You cannot walk in state house as a hitch-hiker behind a pick-up and on the strength of a stolen ballot and hope to clean Lusaka. Why? Because Lusaka’s dirtiness is a political affair. The deal is, keep Lusaka dirty and you will succeed to sway the marketeers to your side, and be guaranteed their vote. President Edgar Lungu lacks the mandate, the authority to do otherwise. He is walking a tight rope, politically. He has to dance to the tune of the marketeers. He is literally walking on eggshells.
How easy it is to steal a ballot and make a mockery of the presidency!
Should we cry or mourn? Which is which?
Our president would rather dance to chikokoshi and dive in a bottle of whisky – his hiding place.
Our capital city should be a source of pride not embarrassment .The President must be ashamed of himself and his cronies.They are all guilty of neglect on a monumental scale.
ECL shouldn’t be walking with health & local govt ministers he shoulda fired them for such monumental failures.No one is being held accountable.
@ 17.1 Enka:
Is it their failure or his, I wonder?
Jona you have failed! rule number 1 never let carders squeeze you to a point of letting them run national asset like markets,bus stations, town center parking lots and toilets those are key municipal money spinners more so in a city of 3 million inhabitants, rather let them form gabbage collection ,sanitary and waste disposal companies that can provide services to councils this thing of now blaming the mayor and LCC and excluding yourself is cowadance and irresponsible behavior, infact drop that bunch of mongorels you are surrounded by and get people that will strengthen your leadership.
Why should LCC collect garbage when they do not see a single ngwee from these markets…they are even arm-twisted by Lazy Lungu’s crooks to issue overpriced cleaning contracts to cadres. This lazy thing has the audacity to question LCC.
In all honesty, RCL hasnt even had 3 full years yet.
But we hold him responsible for filth that has gone on for years
The LAW does not allow street vending at all ! Successive governments have used that as a method of inducing the large masses of vendors.
You cannot sell meat, fruits, puppies and chickens, off the road without health and hygiene regulations.
Which politician will be brave enough to let the laws prevail ?
If Mr. Edgar Lungu became president of Zambia on a clean ballot, then we, Zambians, must be extremely poor choosers. Why has he now undertaken this tour of Lusaka? Is it not because of the cholera pandemic? But is cholera strange news? No. Cholera has been on the throne. It has ruled and reigned in Zambia, long before our president even contemplated he would ever rule Zambia. It is a subject he could have chosen to campaign on and win the election handily. Mr. Lungu was, instead, mute and non-committal on what he was going to do once he became president. Now we know why. He never meant well. He had in mind, only his own pocket and those of his close friends, never the welfare of an average Zambian.
A country without values looks like Zambia! A country without values is like a tree without roots! Cleanliness is a virtue! Cleanliness is next to Godliness! It has nothing to do with literacy levels. It’s a behavioral problem. How do you manage behaviour? Carrots and sticks! If I was ECL, I would not have put that mask on! Poor PR!
Now, if New York is called a city and Lusaka is also called a city, then what is a city? One of the two is not a true city … kikiki and your guess is as good as mine!
Sad indeed but I dont see the sleeping Mayor of Lusaka ,Hon Kalumba and Lusaka Province Minister Mwakalombe, who should also do something for Chongwe marketeers, who are also selling foods on the ground or floor or pavements. Mr. President its important for citizens to vote for those with capacity and who understand the intricacies of running a local authority. Those selecting should not put their relatives as it is with Hon Kalumba what a shame.