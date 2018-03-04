Today’s Scripture

“I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.”

(Philippians 3:14, NIV)

Don’t Be Just “Good Enough”

God has planted His seed of hope, power and victory inside of you! All you have to do is allow God to bring the best out of your life and decide you won’t settle for “good enough.” It may not always be easy to do this, but it’s very possible! Perhaps you have made a hurtful mistake in your past, and that is still haunting you. If you let the enemy tell you that you’re not good enough for God’s forgiveness, then you’re settling for less than God’s victory. Setbacks are part of life, but Jesus said He came to give you an abundant life! If you decide to strive for excellence, there is no limit to what the Lord can do through you and with you.

A Prayer for Today

“God, I know that You have given me forgiveness, and You desire that I live in victory. I choose to live in Your victory today and not settle for “good enough” in Jesus’ name. Amen.”