Green Eagles reliable defender Boniface Sunzu has been celebrating after winning the club’s Player of the Year Award at the gala night on Friday in Choma.

Sunzu pocketed K5, 000 for winning Eagles top award.

“I am very happy to win this award. This is the first time I am winning such an award and I didn’t expect it,” he said.

“I am dedicating this award to my wife Faith Kaira Sunzu and my child Cristal Sunzu,” Sunzu said.

Striker Tapson Kaseba was Eagles’s Top Scorer after scoring six goals in last season’s FAZ Super Division campaign and also bagged the Most Improved Player Award.

Club captain and midfielder Ceasor Hakaluba was voted the Most Disciplined Player while left back Collins Mulenga won the Most Consistent Player Award.

The Chairman’s Award went to defender Warren Kunda.

Eagles finished 13th in the league last season.

2017 GREEN EAGLES FOOTBALL AWARDS

1. TOP SCORER

Tapson Kaseba

2. MOST CONSISTENT PLAYER

Collins Mulenga

3. MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

Tapson Kaseba

4. MOST DISCIPLINED PLAYER

Ceaser Hakaluba

5. CHAIRMAN’S AWARD

Warren Kunda

6. PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Boniface Sunzu