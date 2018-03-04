Kankoyo Member of Parliament Brian Mushimba says he has secured two mining licences for the cooperatives of Zimba in Kankoyo constituency to legalize the illegal mining of silica in the peri uban area.
The minister is optimistic that President Lungu will address issues facing the black mountain in Mufulira the way it was done in Kitwe so that the cobalt rich heap can be beneficial to the district.
Addressing journalists yesterday morning in Kankoyo constituency, Mr Mushimba said that he was committed to ending illegal mining through legalization.
“There is an illegal mining of Silica in my constituency in Zimba which is a peri urban area. People survive through Agriculture and mining of silica. That mining has been illegal by and large. I have acquired 2 licences given by the ministry of mining and mineral development for the community of Zimba for Zimba cooperatives miners and I will hand them over at the ceremony that is being planned. What that does is the illegal mining operations are now going to be recognised by law,” said Mr Mushimba
Mr Mushimba said he will end exploitations that the people of Zimba have been subjected to by businessmen by connecting the two cooperatives to Mopani and Kansanshi mines so that they can supply directly and cut out the middlemen that take the chunk of the money without doing real work.
…Despite submitting all requirements for the licence and even paying the K3,000 they requested for, me l have been waiting for the same mining/Quarrying license since beginning of December 2917 and still waiting whilst others; just walk in/out with documents. What a system mwebantu, it’s pathetic to say the least.
Keep waiting kant 2917 is still far.
Nice work, honourable. While the mps in the 6.5 are driving their agendas forward, their misguided colleagues in the 3.5 are chewing free taxpayers’ money and walking out of parliament and have nothing to show the people who voted for them. Really pathetic!!
Correct me if i am wrong but i thought that a mining licence had to be applied for by the mining entity. Mr mushimba so you are saying that you are part of the mining entity and will benefit accordingly.
LTwould be better clarifying what the ministers actions were ,in securing the mining licences. It is ambiguous
Giving permits to PIRATE TAXIS or ILLEGAL BAR OWNERS in the best interest of the state and ZRA as long as it does not infringe on any ones space.