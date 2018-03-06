Controversial dancer Zodwa Wabantu has rubbished claims she’s been banned from performing in Zambia this weekend.
She said she has a contract to perform and that she will be dancing on stage at Hollywood City Nightclub without any underwear.
Zodwa has dominated headlines in Zambia after National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Reverend Godfridah Sumaili stated that Zodwa was not welcome in the country accusing her of promoting immorality with her raunchy dances.
But Zodwa insists that she has agreed to perform in Zambia this weekend and that she has always been paid R35, 000 booking fee in full.
Zodwa told South African publication TshisaLIVE that nothing would stop her from performing in the country and slammed “hypocrites” who had labelled her “unchristian.”
“I have signed all the paperwork and I am flying out later this week to perform there. I think that people are just trying to sabotage me and the event. The underwear thing is my choice and I don’t understand why people are so upset. There are Christians who do much worse things behind closed doors.”
She said that authorities were hoping to pray for her and cast out her “demons” while she was in the country.
“I will never wear a panty. I won’t change who I am for them. Maybe they think they will pray for me or make me better.
I survived 2017 and I will survive this year. They can go and f*ck off if they have a problem with it.”
The reports come only months after Zodwa was reportedly banned from performing in Lesotho.
She also cancelled shows in Zimbabwe after an outcry over her scheduled shows in the country, citing security fears.
What’s wrong with this country? Is this still news? We shall better things to do thank you very much.
Please come. We have so much pressure here (cholera, fuel, PF)… Maybe a little panty-free raunchy dance will make us forget our problems for the day.
Your Minister of Religion made it news…meanwhile Kaizer is dancing in a club with a drink and showing off his Gold Rolex watch!!
The question is: are you a lesbian as reported in other media?
kkkkkkkkkkkkk zondwa oryt if u insist but the law will take it action, u ar most welcom.
WHAT IS THE FUSSY?
I MOVE AROUND WITHOUT A PANT.
CONTINUE BAKING JEZEBEL… YOU WILL NEVER STEP YOUR FOOT HERE…. THIS IS ZAMBIA.. PROUDLY ZAMBIAN
MADAM MINISTER, WOULD YOU BE COMFORTABLE IN AN UNDERWEAR MADE FROM ANIMAL SKINS OR TREE BARKS? I GUESS YOUR ANSWER SHOULD BE AS GOOD AS ADAM AND EVE’S.
Your Exellency Emmanuel Mwamba ‘SC’ tell Zodwa that we sent back Maimane at the airport, Yubert Angel at the airport, Bushiri also dared the GVT he never showed up. Who is she to come and parade herself NAKED in this country.
1. I can forsee a situation were she might be sent from the airport
2. If allowed to perform naked, she will be arrested and charged for Indiscent Exposure later declared a Prohibited Imigrant to this nation.
Remember Zambia has a sound relationship with South Africa so she has her intergrity to lose.
Right now I write my wife has chained me to the bed untill this Zodwa issue sorted out.
Have a good Day…
*yawn#
She has got a nerve.
All prostitutes have nerves. With such insults I will be surprised if she is allowed immigration entry. She is bringing a killer illness listeriosis. Send her back to Zuma
Did she say fuuck off to them if they don’t it.? She is a daughter Jezebel the harlot. Refuse her entry please. Viva Zambia viva
Let this prostitute as Maimane what happened to him when he tried to force entry into Zambia. You will rot on the runway and start stinking without pants
This is no issue, let Zodwa in and those of you who are righteous stay in your homes. I will personally attend her show and be in church with you on Sunday!
🙂
Not particularly beautiful this chick. We should have had a real stripper like Amber Rose
Let her perform at kamfinsa for the prisoners overnight, she will never take her underwear off, ever again
Let those that have never seen a naked woman through the first stone at her. I grew up in the village and I had classmates who never wore pants, though not out of choice but the result is the same.
Let’s go Zodwa Let’s go.
Tuma Zambian Christians shamelessly doing holier than thou again. I’m not going to watch her but let those who wish to enjoy some international thighs feast their eyes.