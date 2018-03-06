Prep 15 mins | Cook 15 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, thinly sliced

200g chicken breast, diced

A good chunk fresh root ginger

1-2 tbsp harissa paste, plus extra to serve

10 dried apricots

220g can of chickpeas, rinsed and drained

200g couscous

200ml hot chicken stock

handful coriander, chopped, to serve (optional)

Method

Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan and cook the onion for 1-2 mins, until softened. Add the chicken and fry for 7-10 mins until cooked through and the onions have turned golden.

Grate the ginger over the chicken, add the harissa and stir well to coat everything and cook for 1 min.

Tip in the apricots, chickpeas and couscous, then pour in the stock and stir once. Cover with a lid or tightly cover the pan with foil and leave for about 5 mins until the couscous has soaked up all the stock and is soft. Fluff up the couscous with a fork.

Serving

Scatter over the coriander to serve. Serve with extra harissa, if you like. You can substitute the couscous for rice, and the chicken for fish or prawns.

Kanta Temba is a Cake maker and decorator|Lusaka Times Food columnist|TV show host

Reach Kanta via her website and social media: http://www.kantaskitchen.com/ http://www.twitter.com/Kantas_Kitchen http://www.facebook.com/KantasKitchen