Prep 15 mins | Cook 15 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 onion, thinly sliced
- 200g chicken breast, diced
- A good chunk fresh root ginger
- 1-2 tbsp harissa paste, plus extra to serve
- 10 dried apricots
- 220g can of chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 200g couscous
- 200ml hot chicken stock
- handful coriander, chopped, to serve (optional)
Method
Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan and cook the onion for 1-2 mins, until softened. Add the chicken and fry for 7-10 mins until cooked through and the onions have turned golden.
Grate the ginger over the chicken, add the harissa and stir well to coat everything and cook for 1 min.
Tip in the apricots, chickpeas and couscous, then pour in the stock and stir once. Cover with a lid or tightly cover the pan with foil and leave for about 5 mins until the couscous has soaked up all the stock and is soft. Fluff up the couscous with a fork.
Serving
Scatter over the coriander to serve. Serve with extra harissa, if you like. You can substitute the couscous for rice, and the chicken for fish or prawns.