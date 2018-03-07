Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda has said government can no longer rely on borrowings to support the national budget.
Mr. Chanda said it was for this reason that ZRA will continue to collect taxes through the available means as a way of raising its revenue.
He emphasized the need for tax payers to comply with payments of taxes to ZRA to avoid being inconvenienced.
Mr. Chanda added that the authority has the powers to close accounts of clients who do not want to comply.
He was speaking at a press briefing in Livingstone yesterday.
“ZRA will continue giving adequate information to clients through working closely with the media so that clients can comply on their own and pay taxes willingly,” Mr. Chanda said.
Mr. Chanda also explained that ZRA is currently implementing a lot of electronic systems to curb illegal activities.
And when asked how much was lost as a result of smuggling of goods at various entry points, Mr. Chanda disclosed that it was difficult to estimate how much ZRA was losing as a result of smuggling but said a total of K850 million was recovered from various smuggling activities.
Earlier, ZRA Commissioner for Customs Sydney Chibbabbuka said all the entry points in the country are frequently visited to check on the operations and that in Southern province, his team has visited Katima Mulilo and Kazungula border posts among others.
Mr. Chibbabbuka disclosed that there was too much congestion at the Kazungula border post adding that the overcrowding seen at the entry point yesterday during his team’s visit to the area was worrisome.
“Something has to be done at the Kazungula border post to deal with the congestion of trucks at the entry point,” Mr. Chibbabbuka said.
He observed that the procedures involved during clearing of trucks at the border post should be quickened in order to speed up the clearing process.
And ZRA Commissioner for Domestic Taxes Moses Shuko said his team was in Southern province to share with its stakeholders such as the media what revenue authority was doing.
There is actually no longer any choice either; the donors are also broke…
I’m glad my money won’t go to support these clueless goons in power, busy enriching themselves. ZRA you should also pursue the Ministers who failed to give back our money since they are now cash strapped. Lungu needs some true friends to advise him against trying to run in 2021. You can’t be looking at 2021 with no plan in mind meanwhile the Chinese have a plan to reap you off through high interest fees on loans and get back all the money through contracts and supplies. The cheap infrastructure they build for you doesn’t even lasts, meanwhile you would have spent ridiculous money never to be seen again
Can someone help me please , is it true that the head of the zra which collects taxes is also the owner of a customs clearing company. Tbought i read somewhere
They can only collect so much for local taxes. To increase the revenue we need export more as a country.