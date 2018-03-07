Fired Former Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection and Matero Member of Parliament (MP) Lloyd Kaziya says the accusations from Matero residents that the MP does not visit the area are false.
Mr. Kaziya said he is based in Matero constituency and does not understand why the residents are accusing him of not being available.
Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday, Mr. Kaziya stated that he is always available at his office.
He noted that if Matero residents have any sort of complaint, they are welcome to visit his office and make known their matters.
Mr. Kaziya also made clear that he is aware of the problems being faced in the area like ritual killings and poor drainage system and is working hard in alleviate the concerns.
He added that he does not need to be seen by the residents roaming around the streets of Matero but what was important is that he provides their every need.
Mr. Kaziya however urged the residents to stop accusing him of neglecting them because they know where to find him if any problem arises.
Recently residents of Matero were complaining on a named radio station accusing the law maker of neglecting the electorates alleging that he does not visit the area to see what challenges they are facing.
The residents further accused their MP saying he has not set foot in the area since he was elected as Matero Member of Parliament.
THE FACT THAT YOU RESIDE IN MATERO DOES NOT MEAN YOU ARE AVAILABLE… AND PERHAPS YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND WHAT BEING AVAILABLE MEANS… COME FOR A FREE LECTURE….
The complainants know where to find Kaziya. The radio station is even further away than the constituency office is. Do not take pride in belittling others when you have better avenues to sort out issues. I thought the Ndola situation involving Mr. Lusambo was lesson enough. The MP was the one to be summoned and not the radio station DJ.
Most of these Ministers are useless just like the Michael Sat said. Why are our compounds full of pot holes if they really claim to be working. Most areas in Zambia whether it’s Lusaka, Ndola, Kitwe etc have potholes that swallow cars and when u are driving through even funeral vehicle carrying a corpse moves faster. You drive on these roads it’s like you are riding a Camel or an Elephant. And there are many other issues. The truth is these ministers are there for themselves not for people.
Before they are elected they plead with people and once they are there you see how big headed and arrogant they are. The most unfortunate thing is that they know they can buy their cotes with a few packets of Chibuku and some chitenge material. That’s how stupid some Zambians can be. You drink the Chibuku only one day and the chap will enjoy on your behalf a couple of years. The money he spent on Chibuku will be gotten back just in a day. Can we wake up please!!!!!!
If you where visiting how come people have built on the road and you do not know about it?
Lloyd Kazhiya Mulenga does not work or seen in Matero.this is the Gospel truth.ECL did very well to fire this useless and incompetent MP.yes he won because people just vote for any PF candidate in PF strongholds.in 2021,PF should not adopt this useless man.am sure he has failed due to his poor education background as he cant even express himself using proper English!!Kazhiya does not understand the role of an MP in a constituency.Miles Sampa was by far a hard working Matero MP and it is a pity that due to his desperation to be a PF or Zambian president,he messed up himself before 2016 elections.but since he is back in PF,please adopt Miles Sampa in Matero for 2021.Kazhiya shall be a one term MP only because nobody will vote for him in Matero if re-adopted by PF in 2021.
Kaziya is okay. He is just in a wrong party. Full of taxes, we cant breathe
Njimbu insulting on of you own, never heard off. Mile sampa is eyeing the big office I don’t think he wants to be an MP, you see even ECL is scared to give him a job
Kafulafuta MP never seen since voted into office.busy ukulya mwibala forgetting your employers.2021 is coming.
“Ritual Killings”.. wake up! That’s a lazy excuse by police who cant investigate. Organ harvesting is a big business,.
the people of matero should learn to live with the consequences of their actions thanks.
It is true you do not visit your electorates. You managed to visit them when you were begging for their votes. We have never heard him talk about the ritual killings, cholera, water shortages and other challenges which the residents of this constituency are facing. Sometimes we go without water for days, but he is just ziii. What have you done for the people who voted for you, point. This chap is behaving like Miles Sampa who never showed his face in parliament after the demise of our late President Mr. M.C. Sata (MHSRIEP) claiming that he was still mourning the death of his uncle. Meanwhile Mr. Sata’s children even Gerald the youngest had moved on. He had to be summoned to parliament to give reasons why he was not attending the sessions for a long time, yet he was being paid. I only…
We should always remember there’s always tomorrow.
Zambia a Christian nation and very few understands simple truth in psalms 146:3-6.
It says :Do not put your trust in the son of man in whom there is no salvation ? just work hard and try better your lives instead of too much trusting a simple earthling man …