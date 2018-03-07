

Government has yesterday in partnership with UNAIDS launched the Zambia Integrated Health Situation Room (ZIHSR) to enable effective monitoring of health information across the country.

In a speech read for him by Vice President Inonge Wina, President Edgar Lungu noted that the Situation Room will be vital in translating health statistics into easily visualised and user friendly form.

President Lungu added that the integrated health situation room will also attain strategic importance by availing timely access to critical data across all areas of health.

The President further stated that the Situation Room will enable quick feedback on health outcomes at district and community levels as well as identifying challenges to accessing health services.

And President Lungu has noted that HIV and AIDS still remain a source of concern on the health of the Zambian citizenry.

The President said he is however, happy to note that the country has made steady progress towards reaching the target of zero new infections, zero discrimination and zero AIDS related deaths by 2030.

The Head of State indicated that through collaborations and partnerships with other stakeholders, the country has continued to witness a decline in new infections from 77,500 in 2010 to approximately 46,000 in 2016.

He added that the Anti- Retroviral Therapy programme has steadily grown bringing the current level of approximately 9,000 people on treatment.

The Zambia Integrated Health Situation Room is an interactive electronic platform which enables effective monitoring and analysis of HIV and AIDS, TB, maternal and child health and malaria data among others to facilitate optimal and timely decision making.