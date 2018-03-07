The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has condemned the editorial opinion that appeared in the Mast Newspaper of March 5th, 2018 calling for the Scrapping of the constitutional Court.
In a statement released to the media yesterday, the Council advised that those who have issues with the Judges regarding their experience and competence to follow the laid down procedure in addressing their concerns.
The council further said that the continued attacks on judges serves to undermine the authority of the judiciary and erode public confidence in the institution.
On 5th March, the Mast Newspaper run an editorial alleging that the Constitutional Court had failed to justify its existence and must be scrapped.
According to the Mast Editorial:
And most of the cases being handled by these inexperienced and incompetent Constitutional Court judges could be better decided by the Supreme Court. For instance, what is constitutional about electoral malpractice? Electoral fraud is not a constitutional issue. What provisions of the Constitution are in question under an election petition?
The inexperience and incompetence of most of the judges of our Constitutional Court is bringing the whole judiciary into serious disrepute. Judges should aim to fairly administer justice in their everyday practices; however, our Constitutional Court judges are actually inhibiting the fair administration of justice through this lack of experience and competence. The experience and competence of our judges is paramount.
Below is the full LAZ statement
Keep the constitutional court but most certainly scrap those ridiculous judges wigs.I’d rather see our judges wear the kumboka ceremony costumes they’re more African.
Ludicrous ofcourse scrap it
It in many people’s eyes didn’t do it’s job when it called upon – why not scrap it ?
Interesting Mast has been allowed to exist after the fiasco and association with the Post.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Competency of con-court is very suspect. Look at how long they’ve taken to clear Nkandu Luo case. They seem to need years to come up with a decision on a simple election petition malpractice case.
….and why keep wearing those Victorian era wigs!!!????
The problem is Lungu’s interference in operations of Kang-Court. We saw it during embarrassing handling of the petition & their failure to reprimand Lungu for refusing to hand over power to the speaker during the election petition hearing.
We are seeing it now as Lungu is busy appointing his friends as judges so that they can rule in his favour in the 3rd term eligibility bid case.
In other words Kang-Court judges are currently abrogating the same constitution it’s supposed to protect & defend for the sake of Lungu.
This is typical Fred M’membe/cartel modus operandi. In the old constitution where presidents could fire judges, they made sure they hijacked the predident and they could threaten judges. But now the door to state house is locked and shut, they can’t control JCC, so what’s left is trying to use dead media like mast to attack judges. Fred asila, shuwa…
@Zambian Citizen, ndipo Fred asila monga nyula. But ine I think this is Freedom of expression, when the MAST criticizes the Executive wing of Government, there is no complaint from LAZ. When the Judiciary is criticized, ati mwaluvyanya.
DUPLICATION… SAME INCOMPETENT JUDGES..
Fred Mwembe is a junior liar or lawyer with very little legal experience.
Kikikikiki….chamu baba Mmembe. Iwe Fred, chiwamila galu kuluma mbuzi ka?
On a serious note, this started with the throwing out or away of h.h petition in 2016 by ConCourt, after Mmembe had pumped up the confidence of h.h that the election was his and the shock that descended on h.h upon realising that he had been rejected once more, for the fifth time. H.h could not believe that he could lose an election with Mmembe in his pocket, or h.h in what he thought was Mmembe’s safe pocket! The rest is history enjoy it while we wait for 2021.
@1 Mzambia wa Zamani. There’s very little of Africa about Kuomboka ceremony attire. The ceremony is great and I love it but (with due respect) most of the attire starting from the King’s were copied from Scotland/UK.
Fair response LAZ. Some of these people who attack judiciary are the same ones who run to judiciary for protection when times are unfavorable-very illogical minds.
BA LAZ PLEASE, You know well that it is the president who appointed these guys and they can not disappoint their leader. We have a poor presidance in Zambia where the high ranks are appointed by an individual and instead of the parliament so that they can have separate and independent powers to govern without interference of an individual.
If you go in every court of law you will find the inscription which says ” IN THE NAME OF THE PRESIDENT” and this only guides us to say the President is above the law.
This so called Constitutional Court is as ridiculous as the wigs the goons who sit on its banch don! To begin with, only two of them are actually qualified to sit on that bench and secondly, they’re all so grossly incompetent because thus far there does not seem to be any improvement in the dispensation of electoral petition cases. It’s a waste of our money, the bench must fall, now! Anyway, how does one expect a court appointed by a lawyer who was unceremoniously removed from the BAR for fraud to be able to do anything?
It should just be scrapped off.its a waste of the tax payer’s money on those corrupt judges who continues receiving brown envelops from Jameson Vodka Chakolwa Kadansa Lunugu…lol
This court is the most useless court ever and trying to side with PF is really compromising it. The ministers who were supposed to have paid back the money have disregard its ruling. This court was created for nothing but give Lungu the presidency, and once it did it has become of no use. They can’t even decide Luo’s case with clear evidence because they don’t want to annoy their master, what about us who pay their salaries. The dammm court is losing its relevance with each passing, and the money wasted on it can be put to good use, we a lot of pressing issues requiring the money wasted on these goons
Those itchy colonial wigs.. How can a people be so brainwashed and still call themselves “learned”. which black has hair like that?
Fred Mmembe used to hire and fire judges. no more . sembe….Yamunyokola
Yes it should be disbanded. Up to now they have not determined whether Edgar Lungu is eligible to stand in 2021 or not. They are too slow. Interpreting the constitution can surely take several months for learned Judges!!Zambia is backward in everything
We don’t the monster called ConCourt, just increase the current bench of the Supreme Court. It’s like the president of the ConCourt is another Chief Justice, it doesn’t make sense. Madam Justice Mambilima has been rendered redundant, what makes her CJ if she’s not deciding Constitutional matters? To just confirm sentences of murderers and aggregated robbers? LAZ is wrong on this one
Just its name should give confidence but awe sure. The court interpreting the highest laws of the land has been nothing short of useless! An extension to the supreme court bench might be “more” useful.
The creature they created is not as friendly as it looked in its infancy. See, babies actually do get to grow teeth and throw punches as they grow up.
Any innovation needs the test to be perfect before it can be appreciated. The habit of condemning anything because it doesn’t favour your candidate is very primitive and retrogressive.
Useless Court. Mmbembe is right. Scrap this matuvwi you call Concourt.