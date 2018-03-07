Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has declared the Chilanga seat held by UPND’s Keith Mukata.
Dr Matibini has since written to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Zambia asking the Commission to start making arrangements for a by election.
The Speaker stated that a vacancy has occurred in the Chilanga seat following the sentencing to death of Mr Mukata by the Lusaka High Court last week Wednesday.
But Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has questioned the declaration of the Chilanga seat vacant when Mr Mukata has appealed against his death sentence.
Last week, Mr Mukata filed in a notice of appeal against his conviction. Lusaka High Court Judge Susan Wanjelani sentenced Mukata to death after finding him guilty of first degree murder.
According to Mr Mukata’s appear notice in filed in the Court of Appeal Holden at Lusaka Criminal Jurisdiction. “… On the following grounds, the learned trial judge erred in Law and fact when she convicted me without my supporting evidence on record to support such a conviction in. The learned trial judge erred in Law and fact when she convicted me based on circumstantial evidence which had more than one inference to drawn therefrom. Other grounds to be included upon perusal and review of the entire judgments,” the notice read in part.
