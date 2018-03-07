There was more misery for Zambian clubs in continental action on Wednesday when Zesco United and Zanaco both lost in their respective 2018 CAF Champions League engagements.

Zesco and Zanaco’s home losses came just 48 hours after Nkana were crushed 3-0 away in Algeria by CR Belouizdad in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

At Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zesco United lost 1-0 to ASEC Mimosa of Cote d’Ivoire.

An own goal from Solomon Sakala in the 37th minute handed Zesco its first home loss in continental club action.

The win for ASEC was also the first over Zesco by an Cote d’Ivoire club after two defeats in combined meetings that included losses by the Abidjan clubs’ archrivals Africa Sports in 2009.

There was more history in Lusaka at Nkoloma Stadium where Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland rallied to collect their debut away victory over a Zambian opponent.

‘Swallows stunned Zanaco 2-1 in their CAF Champions League match.

Maisha Chavda put Zanaco ahead in the 32nd minute but Felix Badenhorst and Richard McCreesh fought back with goals in the 55th and 86th minutes respectively.

But Zanaco missed a great opportunity to get an equalizer in stoppage time when Felix Nyaende missed a penalty.

Defeats or draws for Zesco and Zanaco in their final away ties during the weekend of March 17 will see them relegated to the CAF Confederation Cup while the winners with healthy margins advance to the CAF Champions’ League group stage.