FAZ on Wednesday unveiled the 2018 Super Division fixture in which holders Zesco United have been paired against Lusaka Dynamos on day one of the campaign.

Zesco are scheduled to travel to Lusaka on March 17 but this game will be postponed owing to the Ndola side’s CAF Champions League engagement on the same date.

Promoted New Monze Swallows and Kabwe Youth Academy will be away to Red Arrows and Power Dynamos respectively in week one.

Kitwe United will host Green Buffaloes while National Assembly will be away to Buildcon.

The 20-team league kicks off on March 17 .

Below is the first five round of matches.

2018 FAZ MTN Super Division -Week 1

Saturday, March 17, 2018

Power Dynamos Vs Kabwe Youth Soccer Acad

Buildcon Vs National Assembly

Kitwe United Vs Green Buffaloes

Forest Rangers Vs Nkana

Nakambala Leopards Vs Kabwe Warriors

Lusaka Dynamos Vs Zesco United

Red Arrows Vs New Monze Swallows

Green Eagles Vs Lumwana Radiants

Nkwazi Vs NAPSA Stars

Nchanga Rangers Vs Zanaco

Week Two

Sunday, March 25, 2018

National Assembly Vs Power Dynamos

Kabwe Youth Soccer Aca Kitwe United

Nkana Vs Buildcon

Green Buffaloes Vs Nakambala Leopards

Zesco United Vs Forest Rangers

Kabwe Warriors Vs Red Arrows

Lumwana Radiants Vs Lusaka Dynamos

New Monze Swallows Vs Nkwazi

Zanaco Vs Green Eagles

NAPSA Stars Vs Nchanga Rangers

Week Three

Friday, March 30, 2018

Power Dynamos Vs Kitwe United

National Assembly Vs Nkana

Nakambala Leopards Vs Kabwe Youth Soccer Acad

Buildcon Vs Zesco United

Red Arrows Vs Green Buffaloes

Forest Rangers Vs Lumwana Radiants

Nkwazi Vs Kabwe Warriors

Lusaka Dynamos Vs Zanaco

Nchanga Rangers Vs New Monze Swallows

Green Eagles Vs NAPSA Stars

Week Four

Monday, April 2, 2018

Nkana Vs Power Dynamos

Kitwe United Vs Nakambala Leopards

Zesco United Vs National Assembly

Kabwe Youth Soccer Aca Vs Red Arrows

Lumwana Radiants Vs Buildcon

Green Buffaloes Vs Nkwazi

Zanaco Vs Forest Rangers

Kabwe Warriors Vs Nchanga Rangers

NAPSA Stars Vs Lusaka Dynamos

New Monze Swallows Vs Green Eagles

Week Five

Saturday, April 7, 2018

Power Dynamos Vs Nakambala Leopards

Nkana Vs Zesco United

Red Arrows Vs Kitwe United

National Assembly Vs Lumwana Radiants

Nkwazi Vs Kabwe Youth Soccer Acad

Buildcon Vs Zanaco

Nchanga Rangers Vs Green Buffaloes

Forest Rangers Vs NAPSA Stars

Green Eagles Vs Kabwe Warriors

Lusaka Dynamos Vs New Monze Swallows