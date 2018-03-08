FAZ on Wednesday unveiled the 2018 Super Division fixture in which holders Zesco United have been paired against Lusaka Dynamos on day one of the campaign.
Zesco are scheduled to travel to Lusaka on March 17 but this game will be postponed owing to the Ndola side’s CAF Champions League engagement on the same date.
Promoted New Monze Swallows and Kabwe Youth Academy will be away to Red Arrows and Power Dynamos respectively in week one.
Kitwe United will host Green Buffaloes while National Assembly will be away to Buildcon.
The 20-team league kicks off on March 17 .
Below is the first five round of matches.
2018 FAZ MTN Super Division -Week 1
Saturday, March 17, 2018
Power Dynamos Vs Kabwe Youth Soccer Acad
Buildcon Vs National Assembly
Kitwe United Vs Green Buffaloes
Forest Rangers Vs Nkana
Nakambala Leopards Vs Kabwe Warriors
Lusaka Dynamos Vs Zesco United
Red Arrows Vs New Monze Swallows
Green Eagles Vs Lumwana Radiants
Nkwazi Vs NAPSA Stars
Nchanga Rangers Vs Zanaco
Week Two
Sunday, March 25, 2018
National Assembly Vs Power Dynamos
Kabwe Youth Soccer Aca Kitwe United
Nkana Vs Buildcon
Green Buffaloes Vs Nakambala Leopards
Zesco United Vs Forest Rangers
Kabwe Warriors Vs Red Arrows
Lumwana Radiants Vs Lusaka Dynamos
New Monze Swallows Vs Nkwazi
Zanaco Vs Green Eagles
NAPSA Stars Vs Nchanga Rangers
Week Three
Friday, March 30, 2018
Power Dynamos Vs Kitwe United
National Assembly Vs Nkana
Nakambala Leopards Vs Kabwe Youth Soccer Acad
Buildcon Vs Zesco United
Red Arrows Vs Green Buffaloes
Forest Rangers Vs Lumwana Radiants
Nkwazi Vs Kabwe Warriors
Lusaka Dynamos Vs Zanaco
Nchanga Rangers Vs New Monze Swallows
Green Eagles Vs NAPSA Stars
Week Four
Monday, April 2, 2018
Nkana Vs Power Dynamos
Kitwe United Vs Nakambala Leopards
Zesco United Vs National Assembly
Kabwe Youth Soccer Aca Vs Red Arrows
Lumwana Radiants Vs Buildcon
Green Buffaloes Vs Nkwazi
Zanaco Vs Forest Rangers
Kabwe Warriors Vs Nchanga Rangers
NAPSA Stars Vs Lusaka Dynamos
New Monze Swallows Vs Green Eagles
Week Five
Saturday, April 7, 2018
Power Dynamos Vs Nakambala Leopards
Nkana Vs Zesco United
Red Arrows Vs Kitwe United
National Assembly Vs Lumwana Radiants
Nkwazi Vs Kabwe Youth Soccer Acad
Buildcon Vs Zanaco
Nchanga Rangers Vs Green Buffaloes
Forest Rangers Vs NAPSA Stars
Green Eagles Vs Kabwe Warriors
Lusaka Dynamos Vs New Monze Swallows