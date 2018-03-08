The Patriotic Front (PF) leadership in Northern Province has strongly condemned the defamatory remarks made by South African based Law-expert Professor Michelo Hansungule against President Edgar Lungu and called on police to arrest Professor Hansungule for allegedly defaming President Lungu.
The party officials led by Northern Province PF Vice Chairperson Peter Mwansa yesterday staged a peaceful demonstration in the Central Business District of Kasama to express displeasure over the matter.
Speaking in a speech read on behalf of the demonstrators, Kasama District vice Secretary Kelvin Sichizya said President Lungu deserves respect because he is legitimately elected by the majority Zambians.
Mr. Sichizya advised Professor Hansungule to stop issuing unwarranted attacks on the Head of State.
He said PF members will not sit idle and allow some disgruntled individuals to ridicule the Presidency.
And PF Provincial Vice Chairperson Peter Mwansa said the people of Northern Province will not allow anyone to continue issuing disrespectful remarks against the Republican President.
He warned that whoever, will be found issuing defamatory utterances against the Head of State will face the wrath of the law.
Recently, Professor Hansungule was quoted in a local tabloid (Globe Newspaper) as having issued defamatory remarks against President Edgar Lungu.
Lord have mercy. Such trash of so-called party cadres! What a party, indeed. This is sickening; to say the least.
Only a tiny crowd of cadres bought with stolen money.
Hansungule is the son of the soils. Leave him alone!
Imagine if it was Southern province demonstrating against Fake Bishop Chomba.
Who can win civil war, Northern vs Southern.
Pf only promotes laziness at it’s best. Now introducing 5days holiday when the economy is shrinking. What governance of appeasement at the centre….
Them they don’t need a police permit. If it was UPND or NDC, awe sure the battalions of heavily armed police & Paras would have descended on the protesters.
JUST GET SOBER: HAVE SOME RESPECT FOR LEADERSHIP WHETHER YOU HAVE A CERTIFICATE, DEGREE OR PHD. RESPECT LEADERSHIP ALA!
===================
Whether you care about who is leading your bitter aszes or not it means nothing. The size of the protesters does not matter. Whether POA or not your asz needs to respect leadership else it will be sued and you will go do more publications behind bars.
What a batch of idi0tic losers together with their no vision meno meno koswee!
Did they inform the police for that march in the central business centre?
Whatever he (Proffessor) said, I hope he is not seeking attention. He must come home and say such things.
Countrymen and women, I am longing for a day when I will see Youths or so-called cadres from the ruling party demonstrate calling on their government to improve the economy, reduce corruption, promote affordable and quality healthcare, quality education etc. These are the issues that matter. Let’s not be obsessed by irrelevant matters concerning defamation of the president, Zodwa wa something etc.
Hansungule is a very level headed analyst and I am sure as is common with our newspapers, the story could have been fabricated in order to boost sales. I know this man, he’s got a lot of substance.
When I go to the Police Station and tell them I will be conducting a peaceful protest against “Corruption and Recklessness” of Lazy Lungu’s govt …they will refuse and state you will be disturbing the peace and traffic as people enjoying their 4 day holiday!!
What “Northern Province?” This small crowd of cadres don’t even make the population of a single village in Northern Province.
Zambians can be petty
Not Zambians! But clueless so-called pf cadres led by their equally clueless, mediocre and illiterate ‘leaders’.
Only 4 in 10 people are employed….
And those used in these usless marches are part of the 4 in 10 that are employed.
FORGET ABOUT THAT ECONOMIC REFUGEE…………………HE IS ANOTHER TOOTHLESS HIRED OLD GUN..!!!!!!
Come on be sensible for once, how many economic migrants are you giving money and contracts so they can corrupt you? so your so called Lebanese, and Chinese investors are what? He has skills he can sell wherever he wants, that is the world we live in. Have you ever wondered why he had to practice his profession somewhere? With no jobs in the country what do you expect? Africans are dying in the meditrenean sea because of that kind of selfishness you are showing. Graduates are walking the streets of Lusaka and you talk about economic refugees? Refugees run away from failure, yes they are running away from the economic failure in Zambia and throughout history that is what humans do? Grow up for once and look at issues rather than party or individuals.
Where is the POA when it should be applied?
Ba kamushi uluse, wht are they protesting abt, the Professor whtever he said was the truth. The truth hurts.
Zambian politics is in sorry state! What do such people do for a living?
Do you have to know what they are doing, what about this professor behaving like a upnd cadre waiting for job when there God hh win, now days these so called learned men are party cadres
Politics politics politics and obsession with egotistical individuals is Zambia’s achilles heel that’s why we’re still poor .Singapore & Malaysia focused on issues and development .
Why is it that every observation nowadays from non PF members is described as defamation or lacking a police permit? Does it mean that during Levy’s time, such vocaburary wasnt yet known?
Lungu is barainless and useless. So are PF useless AIDS infested cadres.