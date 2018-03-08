The Patriotic Front (PF) leadership in Northern Province has strongly condemned the defamatory remarks made by South African based Law-expert Professor Michelo Hansungule against President Edgar Lungu and called on police to arrest Professor Hansungule for allegedly defaming President Lungu.

The party officials led by Northern Province PF Vice Chairperson Peter Mwansa yesterday staged a peaceful demonstration in the Central Business District of Kasama to express displeasure over the matter.

Speaking in a speech read on behalf of the demonstrators, Kasama District vice Secretary Kelvin Sichizya said President Lungu deserves respect because he is legitimately elected by the majority Zambians.

Mr. Sichizya advised Professor Hansungule to stop issuing unwarranted attacks on the Head of State.

He said PF members will not sit idle and allow some disgruntled individuals to ridicule the Presidency.

And PF Provincial Vice Chairperson Peter Mwansa said the people of Northern Province will not allow anyone to continue issuing disrespectful remarks against the Republican President.

He warned that whoever, will be found issuing defamatory utterances against the Head of State will face the wrath of the law.

Recently, Professor Hansungule was quoted in a local tabloid (Globe Newspaper) as having issued defamatory remarks against President Edgar Lungu.