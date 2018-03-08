Striker Walter Bwalya says Nkana can score more than three goals when they host Algerians CR Belouizdad in the return match of the CAF Confederation Cup in Kitwe.

Nkana on Tuesday night lost 3-0 to Belouizdad in Algiers in the first leg match of the first round.

Kalampa must score at least four goals without conceding in the return leg set for Nkana Stadium on March 17 in order to advance to the second round.

“I think we have played the first half here in Algeria and we will play the second half in Zambia,” Bwalya said.

“They have scored three goes here and even us we can score more than three goals. We know what we want to do” the Nkana captain said.

Nkana have returned to the continental stage for the first time since 2014.