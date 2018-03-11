Chipolopolo will face Zimbabwe in their opening game of the four-nations invitational tournament it is hosting next week.

#Angola, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia will converge on Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola four doubleheader dates from March 22-25 for the friendly tournament.

Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda will be seeking his first win in charge of Zumbabwe after two defeats and a draw against The Warriors since his appointment in September , 2016.

Winner of that match will face victor of the Angola versus Bafana on March 25.

And Nyirenda has named a provisional 30-member domestic based team for the tournament.

” Zambia goes into camp in Lusaka today (Sunday) and will be in camp until Wednesday when the players will be released for their league engagements,” FAZ spokesperson Desmond Katongo said.

Katongo said Nyirenda has yet to name his foreign-based players for the four-nation tournament.

Team:

Goalkeepers: Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos), Moses Mapulanga (Nkana)

Defenders: Jimmy Nakena, Ziyo Tembo (both Zanaco), Allan Kamwanga (Power Dynamos), Kedson Kamanga (Nkwazi), Bornwell Silengo, Simon Silwimba, Solomon Sakala (all Zesco United), Isaac Shamujompa, Ngosa Sunzu (both Buildcon), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), John Mwegani (Nkana)

Midfielders: Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Misheck Chaila, Lameck Banda, John Chingandu (Zesco United), Larry Bwalya (Power Dynamos), Cletus Chama (Lusaka Dynamos), Mwila Phiri (Lusaka Dynamos), Charles Zulu , Ernest Mbewe (both Zanaco)

Strikers: Chanda Mushili , Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Martin Phiri (Zanaco), Welcome Mulenga (Forest Rangers), Alex Ng’onga (Power Dynamos), Youremember Banda (Green Buffaloes), Lazarus Kambole (Zesco United)