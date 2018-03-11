Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi is excited to have kicked off the 2018 season with victory in the Charity Shield final.

Nkana beat Zesco 4-3 in the final played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on March 10.

The victory was Nkana’s first domestic accolade since lifting the 2014 Charity Shield title.

And Nkana in the process extended their Charity Shield record to an unprecedented 16th title.

“It was not easy playing against a big team like Zesco. They are a good team but we are happy with a win. We have started the season well,” Chambeshi said.

A brace each from Idris Mbombo and Ronald Kampamba secured Nkana the win.

Anthony Akumu, Bornwell Silengo and Lameck Banda were on target for Zesco.

Meanwhile, the win was sweet revenge for Nkana over Zesco after the former beat them 2-0 in the 2017 Charity Shield final.