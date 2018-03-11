The Speaker’s notice to the Electoral Commission that a vacancy has occurred for Chilanga Constituency is not in any way a double standard on the part of the Speaker, says Green Party President Peter Sinkamba.
Reacting to comments insinuatating double standards on the part of the Speaker for “declaring” Chilanga Constituency vacant whilst not doing so for Ministers Nkandu Luo’s and Margret Mwanakatwe, Mr. Sinkamba clarified that according to the 2016 Amended Constitution, the Speaker no longer has power to declare a parliamentary seat vacant.
He said under the new constitutional dispensation, the Speaker only notifies the Electoral Commission that a vacancy has arisen, on case-by-case basis per requirements provided in Articles 72 and 70 of the Constitution of Zambia. The Speaker no longer has power to declare a parliamentary vacant, hence a mere notification.
“You see, in the case of Hon. Nkandu Luo, her appeal is yet to be decided by the Constitutional Court. The Constitution in Article 72(2)(h) provides that a Member of Parliament shall vacate the seat if disqualified as a result of a decision of the Constitutional Court. Since Constitutional Court is yet to make a decision to disqualify her, she cannot vacate her seat,” Mr. Sinkamba clarified.
“Now, the difference with the Chilanga seat is that the Constitution in Article 70(2)(f) provides that a person is disqualified from being a Member of Parliament if that person is serving a sentence of imprisonment for an offence under a written law. So, because Mukata is serving a prison sentence, then in that manner he is disqualified to be elected as a Member of Parliament. This scenario automatically triggers Article 72(2)(2). It is for this reason he is required to vacate the seat.
“To make matters worse for him, the law does not appear to make a provision for a stay of imprisonment sentence to murder conviction. I think it only provides for stay of execution of hanging up. This has to wait until so confirmed by the Supreme Court.
The Constitutional Court plays no role on murder cases. That is the jurisdiction for High Court and Supreme Court. Furthermore, the notice of appeal that I saw reported in the media relates to death sentence, after mitigation, and it is addressed to the Supreme Court, not Constitutional Court. So, in terms of Article 72(2)(h), on which Nkandu Luo is leaning, this cannot be triggered in the Mukata case,” the Green Party leader said.
Mr. Sinkamba added that the only way that Mukata can do to stop the Electoral Commission from conducting the bye-election, following the Speaker’s notification of the Commission is to gamble by appealing against the Speaker’s notification of the Electoral Commission. He could argue that a vacancy has not arisen because he has not yet started serving his sentence, which is hanging until pronounced dead.
“You see, serving a death sentence is subject to interpretation. At what point are you said to be serving your sentence? Is it while in prison waiting to be executed or when the hangman ties the noose around your neck in readiness hang you? Also is possible to serve your execution sentence without serving an imprisonment sentence? Is imprisonment sentence implied for murder convicts? Now, these questions require interpretation by the Constitutional Court in relation to Article 72(2)(h),” he said.
Mr. Sinkamba said if Mukata came up with such legal gymnastics, then the Chilanga bye-election is not so near, as may seem. He added that if Mukata did so, then he could continue receiving his salary from parliament pending the outcome of his petition at the Constitutional Court, and at the same time wait the Supreme Court appeal.
“He could do a double tobela!” Mr. Sinkamba quipped.
Caught in the doldrums again trying to interpret the law? Yes, the Chilanga Constituency is vacant.
Peter Sinkamba needs to be given one seat in Parliament by the people…this man would bring on sense in the house instead of just seating and shouting nonsense then getting huge allowances.
Thanks for the enlightening us on this case. Sinkamba. Your honest opinions and analysis are very educative. As sad as it is for Mukata he decided on his own to go to bed with the crow. Many more have and cant see it. Infact most leaders will be wishing to be in mukatas shoes as this government will have the longest jail serving executives in history. They seem to have a knack for records being broken. The Zambian people sleeping with empty stomachs will be the final judges. Super Ken was the most feared and powerful but when people had enough they had. Not a far fetched memory when we were running towards soldiers guarding old state house in chilenje without fear or staging real protest on campus with greats like Kelo and his team.
Sinkamba is wrong, the only reason Keith is behind bars is that murder is non bailable. An appeal in the Supreme Court also acts as a stay. Suppose Keith is acquitted or is granted Constitutional bail and is able to attend Parley? Would a by-election suffice?