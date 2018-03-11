LifestylePhoto Gallery Photos of the week March 11, 2018 2 274 views Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin First Lady Esther Lungu with former Vice-President Enoch Kavindele and Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya during Medical Women’s Association of Zambia awards and Fundraising dinner First Lady Esther Lungu during Medical Women’s Association of Zambia awards and Fundraising dinner First Lady Esther Lungu with UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibe during the inaugural meeting of the National HIV Prevention Coalition at InterContinental Hotel in Lusaka First Lady Esther Lungu with UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibe during the inaugural meeting of the National HIV Prevention Coalition at InterContinental Hotel in Lusaka First Lady Esther Lungu fitting the hearing aid on Jackson Chisopola during the World Hearing Day Commemorations at Mulungushi International Conference Centre Japanese Ambassador to Zambia His Excellency Hidenobu Sobashima and Western Province Assistant Secretary Beatrice Muyambango cuts the ribbon to officially hand over the water scheme to Zambian Government .Looking on is village water Zambia Provincial manager Mr Mubiana Muyangwa looks on A machine operator at Mangango water scheme purification center Andrew Shimboli explains the operations of the water purification center to Japanese Ambassador to Zambia His Excellency Hidenobu Sobashima (center) and Assistant Secretary Provincial Administration Beatrice Muyambango during an inspection of the facility A machine operator at Mangango water scheme purification center Andrew Shimboli explains the operations of the water purification center to Assistant Secretary Provincial Administration Beatrice Muyambango (center) and Japanese Ambassador to Zambia His Excellency Hidenobu Sobashima during an inspection of the facility the Mangango water scheme purification center Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Hidenobu Sobashima speaking when the paid a courtesy call on Chief Mutondo of the Nkoya speaking people of Kaoma at his palace in Kaoma First Lady Esther Lungu with Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Starkey Hearing Foundation founder member Bill Austin and Co Founder Tani Austin during the Starkey Hearing Foundation’s Dinner First Lady Esther Lungu fitting the hearing aid on Ezra Mung’andu during the World Hearing Day Commemorations at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on March 3,2018 . Looking on are Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya and Starkey Hearing Foundation Co-founder Tani Austin looks First Lady Esther Lungu fitting the hearing aid on Ezra Mung’andu during the World Hearing Day Commemorations at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on March 3,2018 . Looking on are Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya and Starkey Hearing Foundation Co-founder Tani Austin looks Vice President Inonge Wina (middle ) with Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga (left) buying fruits and vegetables at a new Jubilee Highway Market project currently under construction at John Chinena in Chibombo District.This is when she inspected the market under construction. Lusaka Apex Medical University Deputy Vice Chancellor Proffessor Tackson Lambert handsover a counter stool to Godfrey Miyanda Police Post Officer in Charge Mr Adrian Namachila during the handover ceremony of furniture in Chalala First Lady Esther Lungu with UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibe, UNAIDS Eastern and Southern Africa Regional Support Team Director Dr Catherine Sozi and UN resident Coordinator Janet Rogan during the inaugural meeting of the National HIV Prevention Coalition at InterContinental Hotel Vice President Inonge Wina with Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga inspecting the new market under construction at John Chinena in Chibombo district First Lady Esther Lungu poses for a photograph with children from ZNBC at State House during the International Children’s Day of Broadcasting which falls on March 4 Related Posts:Photos of the weekDon’t take photos of road accident Victims-DoctorsChinese museum accused of racism over photos pairing Africans with animalsDandy Crazy sues Sunga Man, demands K 20, 000 per weekCivil servants salary negotiations to begin this week Loading...
The Japanese man is true ambassador – no reservations at all when it comes to interaction with out the natives.
correction: interaction with the natives