Today’s Scripture

“The tongue has the power of life and death, and those who love it will eat its fruit.”

(Proverbs 18:21, NIV)

You’ve Got the Power

Every word we speak is a seed. We are constantly planting those seeds that will, in turn, produce a harvest in the future. When we speak words of life and blessing, we will see life and blessing in the future. When we speak words of defeat and failure, those seeds produce defeat and failure. It’s that simple. The life you are living today is the harvest from the seeds you planted in your past; and today, you are planting seeds for your future.

The good news is that no matter where you are today, God has given you the power to change your future! You can begin, right now, to plant seeds of blessing, strength, victory and joy for your future. If you’ll be proactive and consistently declare the Word of God, even if it’s just five minutes a day, you are setting yourself up for victory, freedom and blessing.

Today, choose life for your future by choosing God’s Word. Put Him first place because through Him, you have the power to embrace the life of blessing He has prepared for you!

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for empowering me to live in victory and freedom. Today, I choose life by choosing to declare Your Word. Help me, by Your Spirit, to always plant seeds of life and blessing into my future in Jesus’ name. Amen.”