Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda has summoned his overseas big guns for next week’s four-nation friendly tournament in Ndola.

Austrian-based striker Patson Daka and his RB Salzburg club mate and midfielder Enock Mwepu are among eight foreign-based players drafted for the tournament Zambia will host at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium from March 22-25.

Russian-based striker Fashion Sakala of Spartak Moscow 2 and midfielder Emmanuel Banda of Belgium club KV Oostende are the European-based call-ups.

The rest are 2018 Zambia Footballer of the Year and midfielder Augustine Mulenga of Orlando Pirates in South Africa including his club mate striker Justin Shonga.

Nyirenda has also recalled midfielders Salulani Phiri of Polokwane City and Roderick Kabwe from Ajax Cape Town.

The eight complement the provisional 30-member domestic team who are currently in training camp in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Angola, Bafana Bafana, Zimbabwe and hosts Zambia will grace the four-nation cup.

Zambia will face Zimbabwe in the opening doubleheader semi-final at 13h00 while Bafana Bafana will take on Angola at 15h00.

Winners will play in the final on March 25 at 15h00 while the semifinal losers will meet in the third and fourth place earlier at 13h00.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

2018 CHARITY SHIELD FINAL

10/03/2018

Nkoloma Stadium

Nkana 4(Ronald Kampamba 27′ 65′,Idris Mbombo 56’62’)- Zesco United 3(Anthony Akumu 32′,Bornwell Silengo 43′,Lameck Banda 77′)

CAFCHAMPIONS LEAGUE

07/02/2018

-Levy Mwanawawsa Stadium,Ndola

Zesco United 0-ASEC Mimosa 1 (Solomon Sakala 37′)

-Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

Zanaco 1(Maisha Chavda 32′)-Mbabane Swallows 2(Felix Badenhorst 55′, Richard McCreesh 86′)

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

06/03/2018

Algiers

CR Belouizdad 3(Bechou Youcef 47′, Lemhane Mokhtar 59′, Draoui Zakaria 71′)-Nkana 0

2018 TOP SCORERS

LEAGUE

CUP

10/03/2018

Idris Mbombo(Nkana):3

Bornwell Silengo (Zesco):3

Ronald Kampamba (Nkana):2

Lameck Banda (Zesco):1

Anthony Akumu (Zesco):1

Misheck Chaila(Zesco):1

Alex Mwamba (Napsa):1

Luka Lungu (Napsa): 1

Festus Mbewe (Nkana):1

Maisha Chavda(Zanaco):1

CONTINENTAL

07/03/2018

Adams Zikiru (Zesco): 4

Martin Phiri (Zanaco):3

George Chilufya (Zanaco):1

Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco):1

Lazarus Kambole (Zesco):1

Winston Kalengo (Zesco):1

Lameck Banda(Zesco): 1

Mike Katiba (Green Buffaloes):1

Stephen Kabamba(Green Buffaloes):1

Ziyo Tembo(Zanaco): 1

Maisha Chavda (Zanaco):1

INTERNATIONALS

22/01/2018

Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco):3

Lazarus Kambole(Zesco United):2