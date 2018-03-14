Government has released 10.6 million Kwacha to ZNBC to meet the costs of salaries.
The disbursement is meant to cushion the national broadcaster, from the financial challenges it is currently experiencing.
Ministry of Information Acting Permanent Secretary, Beaton Kaluba has confirmed in a statement availed to ZNBC news in Lusaka today.
Mr. Kaluba has further said the government funding will help the Corporation during the transition period, while the new TV Levy measures are being finalised.
After the amendment of the ZNBC Act, the TV Levy will be collected by the Independent Broadcasting Authority -IBA.
Always running at a lose. Just where does the money go. TV levy adverts, etc. By the way even people without TVs are charged TV levy so long they have Zesco.
Unsustainable development!!!!
What a disaster.
Kekekekeke whada fuuuuuuck!? Is it TopStar spokesperson Mulenga Kampamba who was yapping about TopZNBC wonders?
Zambia screwed.
Next is NRDC.
Government did the right thing. We can’t have Diamond TV as the leaing Media!
Whatever happened to the $260m loan they got from Chines after the sold these reckless foools…where did they invest it? Or has been misappropriated as usual…
You mean digital migration, which other countries are doing for $9 million?
Kambwili’s call by ACC may spill some beans. He will not go down alone.