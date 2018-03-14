Government has released 10.6 million Kwacha to ZNBC to meet the costs of salaries.

The disbursement is meant to cushion the national broadcaster, from the financial challenges it is currently experiencing.

Ministry of Information Acting Permanent Secretary, Beaton Kaluba has confirmed in a statement availed to ZNBC news in Lusaka today.

Mr. Kaluba has further said the government funding will help the Corporation during the transition period, while the new TV Levy measures are being finalised.

After the amendment of the ZNBC Act, the TV Levy will be collected by the Independent Broadcasting Authority -IBA.