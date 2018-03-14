

President Edgar Lungu has urged opposition political parties to respect the authority and decision of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

President Lungu said it is imperative that political players should give the Speaker room to exercise his authority as specified by law.

The President said he respects the decision of the Speaker because it is within his jurisdiction to declare the Chilanga seat vacant.

ZANIS reports that the Head of State was speaking to journalists at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) upon arrival from South Africa.

President Lungu said he will not interfere with the Speaker’s decision to declare the Chilanga seat vacant because he respects the separation of powers between the Judiciary, Executive and Legislature.

He stated that he will instead stick to his lane of the Executive function of government and ensure that people’s expectations are met.

The President said PF is ready to contest the parliamentary by-election in Chilanga and other elections the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is conducting.

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has strongly criticized the declaration of Chilanga Constituency seat vacant following the conviction of its Member of Parliament Keith Mukata for murder.

The opposition lawmaker Mr. Mukata has since appealed his conviction.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has described his trip to Botswana and South Africa as fruitful and worth the travel.

While in South Africa, President Lungu held talks with his counterpart the new South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on bilateral and regional matters.

Before flying to South Africa, President Edgar Lungu, was in Botswana for the inspection of construction works on the new Kazungula Bridge.

And President Lungu has told the opposition not to make an issue out of his face appearing on books being donated to schools in the country.

The President said if well-wishers opted to put his portrait on the books he had no power to change it but to leave with it.

President Lungu was received by Defence Minister Davies Chama, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, Cabinet Ministers, Defense Chiefs, senior government and party officials and scores of Lusaka residents.