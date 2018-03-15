Injury has knocked out Patson Daka’s availability for next week’s four-nation tournament Zambia will host at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The striker from Austrian champions RB Salzburg was one of eight overseas players Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda had summoned for the friendly tournament to be held from March 21-24.

Nyirenda has since replaced Daka with Nkana striker Ronald Kampamba.

Meanwhile, the home-based Zambia players ended their preliminary three-day training camp in Lusaka on Wednesday and will regroup in Ndola this Sunday after taking care of their respective league engagements.

Zambia will face Zimbabwe in their semifinal doubleheader on March 21 at 13h00 while South Africa take on Angola at 15h00.

The winners will meet in the final on March 24 at 15h00 that will be preceded by the third-and-fourth playoff at 13h00.

Team:

Goalkeepers: Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos), Moses Mapulanga (Nkana)

Defenders: Bornwell Silengo, Solomon Sakala, Simon Silwimba (all Zesco United), Jimmy Nakena, Ziyo Tembo (both Zanaco), Isaac Shamujompa, Ngosa Nsunzu (both Buildcon), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), John Mwangeni (Nkana)

Midfielders: Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Misheck Chaila, John Chingandu (both Zesco United), Mwila Phiri (Lusaka Dynamos), Charles Zulu, Ernest Mbewe (both Zanaco), Enock Mwepu (Liefering, Austria), Emmanuel Banda(KV Oostende, Belgium), Roderick Kabwe (Ajax Cape Town, South Africa), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City, South Africa) Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Strikers: Chanda Mushili (Buildcon), Martin Phiri (Zanaco), Lazarus Kambole (Zesco United), Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates, South Africa), Ronald Kampamba (Nkana), Fashion Sakala (Spartak Moscow 2,Russia)