Nkana legend Jericho Shinde has backed his old club to overturn a 3-0 deficit when they host Algerians CR Belouizdad in the return match of the CAF Confederation Cup first round on Saturday in Kitwe.

Kalampa had held Belouizdad to a goalless draw in the first half of the first leg in Algiers before collapsing in the last half.

Nkana need to score four unanswered goals at Nkana Stadium in order to advance to the pre-group stage of the Confederation Cup.

Shinde believes Nkana can score four goals at home.

‘In football anything is possible. The boys (Nkana players) must remain optimistic and I am sure we will carry the day. If the boys are properly psyched we can do it,’ Shinde said from his base in Kitwe.

Nkana in 2014 reversed a 2-0 deficit against Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland in the CAF Champions League to advance 5-4 on aggregate.

‘We have done this before. 3-0 may look to be a big margin but we can do it. I am positive we will carry the day,’ the ex-Zambia midfielder added.

Nkana last competed in a CAF club competition in 2014.