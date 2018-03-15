Related Posts:
- 2 Chinese and a banker arrested for unlawful accessing and stealing of clients data
- Some people are stealing Documents at State House to frame my Aides-President Lungu
- Lusaka Lawyer Nelly Mutti denies stealing K35 million
- Katete man jailed for stealing church pews
- Dr. Kaseba’s 8 Reedbuck Saga–Another Case of Legalized Stealing
Loading...
I feel so hurt when I see this video and I’m reminded how the so called investors are stealing from us.Even worse are our leaders who are helping them steal by crying for “investors”.They make 10 times more than they put in….why why can someone tell me do we need them?#bringbackZCCM……..if we never sold by now we would own our mines and we would have made progress,even if it would have been hard but at least it would have been ours.
@Lindiwe you are right and I agree with you in the sense that if ZCCM in its former form had at least retained FULL operational capacity of some of the mines such as Roan, Nkana, Chambeshi and Konkola then we would be in a better position as far as jobs, infrastructure, housing, social and community responsibility for our citizens in the towns where those mines are is concerned. Now as it stands ZCCM IH (the successor of ZCCM) retains a 10 to 11 percent stake in all mines operating in the country so we should also be putting ZCCM IH (Govt) to task because these guys are getting hundreds of millions of dollars as shareholders to big mines such as FQM, KCM and Mopani. The argument these big mining firms have is they pay tax, they pay 10percent of all revenue to ZCCM IH why should they be…
Ctn… The argument these big mining firms have is they pay tax, they pay 10percent of all revenue to ZCCM IH so why should they be the ones to show social corporate responsibility? These are very complex issues and people at the top are benefiting which is a very sad state of affairs and a great betrayal to the Zambian people. Just yesterday we were reminded of the high cost of Cobalt at USD80,000/ton imagine the huge revenues that are being undeclared and possibly backdoor dealings taking place between these big Mining firms, ZCCM IH and even ZRA. At the end of the day the one to suffer is that poor girl child that is forced to sleep in a class room despite her parents paying the full amount for her school fees. No justice in this world!
At this point I really don’t care what argument these big rich mining companies have about Tax.The countries they acquire their wealth from are living in extremely bad conditions.They have no moral say in anything.They know they wouldn’t be super rich without our copper. As for ZCCM IH ,the only thing worse than a colonialist is the person who sells his own people to the colonialist. It’s the greed of a few africans that has contributed to our perpetual poverty and this pattern was seen even during slave trade( the one where they shipped africans in boats not the one now where they ship our resources in boats)
We forget that zccm is a shareholder in all the mines so we are being abused by our own.
We would not and will not progress until coruption is stamped out.
Poverty breeds corruption and corruption breeds poverty
I agree there are two evils the thief and the corrupt person helping the thief.
why are we good at crying, no one is stealing from Zambia, the biggest problem is the leadership, the people you vote for to be in power. These guns did not come with guns
@masalamuso ..I’ve found one of the people you described here…he must be getting a cut from the colonialist thats why he believes no one is stealing.
Same video 10 years on and nothing has changed…elect smart savvy leaders!!