Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale says traders that were removed from the streets will not go back as government is providing conducive trading places for them.

Mr. Mwale explains that Tokyo and Simon Mwewa markets that are being put up are meant to carter for all traders.

He adds that BH Soweto annex will accommodate vegetable and fruit traders while the Agro Fuel Lumumba market will be allocated to traders dealing in second hand clothing.

The Minister said this in Lusaka yesterday when he inspected ongoing works for the four markets along with Local Government Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga and Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit National Coordinator Yande Mwape.

Mr. Mwale indicated that traders in city market will also be allocated stands to pave way for the mining company that has pledged to construct the new city market to move on site.

Meanwhile, the DMMU National Coordinator said an inventory has already been done and that traders who were displaced will be given priority in allocation of stands.