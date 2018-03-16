Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has demanded that government must come clean on the alleged plunder of national resources during President Edgar Lungu’s foreign trips.

Mr Hichilema stated that the leaked dossier as published by the News Diggers on the abuse of public resources by President Lungu and his PF leadership cannot be taken lightly.

He has since called on all those mentioned and the entire government machinery to own up and come out clean.

Mr Hichilema said the dossier is a clear testimony of the levels of recklessness, extravagance, contempt and patronage with which President Lungu and his administration holds their offices, which he said they dubiously obtained from the Zambian people.

“Being custodians of public wealth is a noble and sacred responsibility but these people care less as can be seen from this waste of scarce resources that are supposed to be channelled to needy and critical areas like health, education, farming and the fight against poverty,” the UPND Leader said.

“To imagine that at a time like this where students have had no bursaries in learning institutions both at home and abroad, where farmers’ input provision in the last season was not prioritised and regarded as critical, where our citizens were dying of cholera and other water borne diseases in hospitals and clinics that have no drugs and clean running water, and yet Edgar Lungu and his large entourage were busy lavishly spending taxpayers’ money shopping in exclusive designer boutiques,” he said.

Mr Hichilema stated, “They were busy chartering cruise liners and expensive chauffeur driven limousines and hiring special cargo removal services to repatriate their made to measure merchandise while the country is struggling with poverty and the economy is on its knees, is just something we find abominable and absolutely despicable. What really are the roles and purposes of all these PF cadres and cronies including ‘bedroom attendants’ named in the published dossier and all at taxpayers cost?” he questioned.

He said Zambian people are being forced into destitution by addition of more and more taxes under the Health Insurance Bill just to fund expensive tastes for President Lungu and his State House Staff and other Government officials, whose insatiable appetite for reckless expenditure is now in competition with Hollywood.

“We have always been questioning Edgar Lungu’s numerous trips abroad and their relevance to the country, but there has already been justification that they were beneficial to the country and that we were just bitter and envious of their new found luck. Based on this dossier, it is more important for Edgar Lungu and his large entourage to be in foreign countries to dance the whole night, hire luxury limousines, take part in walking safaris, hire shipping cargoe services as compared to the life of that poor Zambian child in the streets and villages, learning in grass thatched school roofs leaking with rain water, and sitting on bricks and bamboo desks.”

According to the dossier sent by a whistleblower which details part of the cash transactions made on one of President Lungu’s trips to the United Nations in September 2015, the Treasury deposited over K17 million for various logistics, but some of it was spent on unexplained costs at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas Texas, limousine hires, dinner dance cruises and walking safaris.

The document also shows that millions were spent on shipping cargo for government officials by Air See Land shipping company of New York, a transport firm that is specialised in providing a range of moving services to the Diplomatic Community, corporate entities, individuals and government employees.

Some amounts were spent on shopping in various department stores including the International Jack’s place phone accessory shop in New York and Innovation luggage store on Broadway, New York.

But State House press aide Amos Chanda on Thursday told Journalists that the dossier could have been doctored.

And News Diggers! has confirmed that the President’s delegation on international trip was not as small as State House and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed.

On the New York trip, government sponsored PF officials including deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri and media director Sunday Chanda, PMRC executive director Bernadette Deka, musicians as well as traditional leaders.

And on a State Visit to China in March 2015, President Lungu travelled with 20 senior government officials and State House staff, 16 ministry officials and secretaries, 21 security personnel and 11 journalists, all paid for by the Treasury.

President Lungu’s senior delegation List to China departed on March 28 and returned April 1, 2015:

1. Esther Lungu (First Lady)

2. Harry Kalaba (Foreign Affairs Minister)

3. Margaret Mwanakatwe (Commerce Minister)

4. Lt Gen Paul Mihova (Zambia Army Commander)

5. Peter Kasonda (Deputy Secretary to Cabinet)

6. Amos Chanda (Press Aide)

7. Kaiza Zulu (Political Advisor)

8. Mwinga Hibeene (Economic Advisor)

9. Lucky Mulusa (Projects advisor)

10. Godwin Phiri (Police commissioner)

11. Dr Dorothy Kasanda

12. Dr Mwinga Sheyo

13. Yobe Luhana (police staff)

14. Mark Paul Nyirongo (police staff)

15. Chanda Chisanga (President ADC)

16. Kenneth Ngulube (Mihova’s ADC)

17. Sandra Ngushi (First Lady’s secretary)

18. Daniel Siwo (Private secretary)

19. Bertha Mutale (President’s Secretary)

20. Salim Henry (President’s photographer)

Advance party departed on March 25 and return on April 4, 2015:

21. Chalwe Lombe (Ministry director)

22. Florence Chawelwa (First lady’s secretary)

23. Imakando Walubita (ministry director)

24. Winnie Chibesakunda (ministry assistant director)

25. Lucy Mtonga (Ministry official)

26. Inyambo Libomba (Deputy chief protocol)

27. Mary Muwowo (Protocol officer)

28. Alick Banda (secretary ministry)

29. Commerce representative

30. Mines representative

31. Agriculture representative

32. Works and supply representative

33. Finance representative

34. Imprest officer (Cabinet)

35. Valet

36. Bedroom attendant

Ø 21 security personnel

Ø 11 journalists

Below is the list of countries President Lungu has visited between January 2015 to date

1. Ethiopia – AU Summit – 30/01/2015

2. Zimbabwe – State visit – 06/02/2015

3. Angola – State visit – 13-14/02/2015

4. SA – State visit – 25/02/2015

5. SA – Private visit – 10-13/03/2015

6. Mozambique – State visit – 18-19/03/2015

7. Namibia – Inauguration of Hage 21/03/2015

8. China – State visit – 29/03 – 01/04/2015

9. Zimbabwe – SADC – 29/04 – 01/05/2015

10. Angola – Great Lakes Summit 18/05/2015

11. Mozambique – Independence Celebration 26/06/2015

12. Uganda – State visit the – 23-25/07/2015

13. Malawi – Independence Celebration – 8-9/08/2015

14. Botswana – SADC – 17-18/08/2015

15. Namibia – Heroes Day – 25-27/08/2015

16. US – United Nation – 27/09-01/10/2015

17. Tanzania – Magufuli Inauguration – 05/11/2015

18. SA – China-Africa Summit – 4-5/12/2015

19. Namibia – Committee of Ten – 15/01/2016

20. Ethiopia – AU – 29-31/01/2016

21. Italy – State visit – 4-6/02/2016

22. Vatican city – State visit – 05/02/2016

23. France – State visit – 7-11/02/2016

24. Malawi – 5 hour bilateral talks – 25/04/2016

25. Uganda – Mseveni Inauguration – 11-12/05/2016

26. Saudi Arabia -State visit – 17/05/2016

27. Uganda – Entebbe anniversary – 4/07/2016

28. US – United Nation – 16-21/09/2016

29. Madagascar – COMESA – 19-20/10/2015

30. Angola – Great Lakes Summit – 26/10/2016

31. Morocco – UN Climate change – 14-18/11/2016

32. Equatorial Guinea – Africa-Arab Summit – 22-25/11/2016.

33. Tanzania – State visit – 27-29/11/2016

34. SA – SA-Zam Business Forum – 7-9/12/2016

35. Ghana – Addo Inauguration – 6-7/01/2017

36. Ethiopia – AU – 27-31/01/2017

37. Botswana – State visit – 6-7/02/2017

38. Israel – State visit – 28/02- 5/03/2016

39. Swaziland – SADC – 17-19/03/2017

40. Equatorial Guinea. – AU c10 Summit – 17-18/05/2017

41. Lesotho – Tom Thabae Inauguration – 15/06/2017

42. Swaziland – State visit – 18-19/07/2017

43. Rwanda – Kàgame Inauguration – 17/08/2017

44. SA – SADC Summit – 19-20/08/2017

45. SA – Security on Lesotho – 17/09/2017

46. US – United Nation – 18-20/09/2017

47. Angola – Presidential Inauguration – 25/09/2017

48. Botswana – State visit – 29/09/2017

49. Congo Brazzaville – Great Lakes Summit – 18/10/2017

50. Egypt – State Visit – 14/11/2017

51. Zimbabwe – Mnangagwa inauguration – 24/11/2017

52. Kenya – Kenyatta inauguration – 28/11/2017

53. Rwanda – State Visit – 21/02/2018

54. Botswana – State Visit – 10/03/2018

55. South Africa – State Visit – 11/03/2018