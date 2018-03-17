“Chingalika” Kitwe United on Sunday mark their return to the FAZ Super Division with a seemingly tricky fixture against visiting Green Buffaloes at Garden Park Stadium in Kitwe.

The Buchi Boys last competed in the top league in 2006.

There are high expectations from their noisy supporters in Buchi and Kamitondo as Kitwe bounces back to the Super Division.

But Buffaloes are expected to test Kitwe’s preparedness for the new season.

“Playing in the Super Division will be tough but we are hopeful of staying in the league at the end,” Chingalika captain Moses Lolozi said.

Buffalo’s defender Buchizya Mfune seems emotional as he leads his Soldiers against his old club.

Mfune played for Kitwe with the likes of Joseph Sitali, Kennedy Mweene, Chisala Mwandama, Felix Mangwato and Sanida Zulu before joining Buffaloes.

“I am going back to my roots where it all started,” Mfune said ahead of the match.

The match between Kitwe and Buffaloes is expected to eclipse Power Dynamos’ Sunday encounter against National Assembly at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

FAZ Super Division – Week One

SUNDAY – March 18, 2018

Power Dynamos Vs Kabwe Youth Academy

Buildcon Vs National Assembly

Kitwe United Vs Green Buffaloes

POSTPONED

Lusaka Dynamos Vs Zesco United (postponed)

Nchanga Rangers Vs Zanaco (postponed)

Forest Rangers Vs Nkana (postponed)