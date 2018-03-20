State House Spokesman and media advisor to the Head of State, Amos Chanda, has castigated sections of the media for grossly peddling lies. The issue of ‘bad’ media has been of great concern to me and several other citizens who seek for professional journalism. I also believe it is in the power of authorities to make ‘bad’ media irrelevant in the eyes of the public.
MY EXPERIENCE: I have shared on this Facebook page before about my many encounters with President Michael Sata at the time I served as Director General of ZNBC. One of the incidents related to his anxiety about broadcasting the proceedings of the Barotseland Convention. He suggested blacking out the story in national interest and I countered that doing so would give credence to private and social media who would grossly distort information, forcing his ministers to later seek to ‘correct the record’ on an event public media never covered in the first place. He withdrew the suggestion, we covered the event.
In another meeting attended by public media heads (ZNBC, Times of Zambia and Zambia Daily Mail), and George Chella, the Media Advisor to the President at the time, concerns were raised to the President about the gratuitous interference by some ministers in our operations. President Sata’s response in summary; ‘I want more voices, critical voices from Kanyama, Mandevu, Matero…I want to see their cries on ZNBC to help me know the truth about what is happening; do not censor them….Do not only cover (Wynter) Kabimba attacking GBM (Geoffrey Bwalya) or GBM attacking Kabimba. Cover both so that I analyse them better.’
There were challenges in the ZNBC newsroom of editors failing to reform, shutting off certain voices despite the instruction to project balanced, objective and fair information. One editor said, ‘Sir, we are doing this to protect government and your job.’ The contrary view, which I still stand for, is that Government is not protected by half-truths or distorted information. On the contrary, the best way to destroy the integrity of government is to hide correct information; by doing so, the public begins to mistrust their own government, an extremely dangerous state in governance.
PROACTIVE ENGAGEMENT: I strongly advise those responsible for Government communications to be very proactive in the handling of information. This, to some extent, destroys ‘bad’ media. For example, government can easily publish all institutions, by name, that benefitted from the three Eurobonds. That is public information and we do not want any manner of speculation on information of this nature. On the recently published Presidential trips, government can quickly call the Auditor General to publish the correct information. Imagine what that would do to the media house that published this information. Only irresponsible and unpatriotic citizens would spend a dime on such a newspaper because the truth would have been laid bare.
LEARNING FROM IMF: This institution has revolutionised its media engagement after learning the hard lesson during the 1998 Asian Crisis. It’s media engagement policy at that time was, ‘never say anything to the media; you are safe that way.’ Today, the IMF has moved from about three communications experts in the 1990s to nearly 130 today, all focused on proactively engaging stakeholders on providing information, even on things of low public interest. The 2014 IMF Global Opinion Survey we carried out at the time I served as Communications Advisor, revealed that the IMF is now among the world’s most trusted organisations; not that the public agrees and supports its policies, but that many believe what it says is highly authentic.
In short, my young brother, Amos Chanda, the gentleman I hold in high esteem, can easily apply two Bible verses that have shaped my thinking about increasing trust and credibility,
‘For you shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free’ John 8.32. ‘For we can do nothing against the truth but for the truth.’ 2 Cor 13.8
Axiomatic … I have said it before and I am glad Ba Kanyama is saying loud and clear. Politics follows the French Rule of Justice. You’re guilty until proven innocent!!
GRZ and any other government will therefore be always perceived that way. The onus is on them to disseminate all the empirical evidence on all data. In 2012, President Barak Obama almost lost re-election.
His opponents had a barrage of mis-information against him until President Clinton joined the campaign as his number 1 supporter countering all the data with empirical evidence from all government agencies.
The American people saw for themselves what was true and distinguished it from lies … the rest is history.
Thank you Chibamba. Unfortunately, this proactive sharing of info is not forth coming from Government. Citizens are relying on rumors.
You have said it; Chibamba. I pray they listen. Or ignore your seasoned advice to their own peril; these charlatans!!!
Good advise let Amos ask the auditor General to provide the correct information forthwith.
We know from experience that both the public media and private media have peddled lies to suit their interests or agendas. Public media tends to black out certain news.Public media wants to always “toe the party lines” if I can remember the KK days. Public media dangerously keeps certain information to itself or is at the mercy of the ruling elite who dictate what is news and what isn’t news. Look at ZNBC, the first news item is ALWAYS news relating to the executive wing of government.Look at the broadcasting stations worldwide, they have so much to cover of national interests that the executive arm of government is not ALWAYS a priority. Because of stereo-type kind of broadcasting at ZNBC, no wonder it is comically referred to as DeadNBC. It’s dead to society but alive in the hearts…
Continued… It’s dead to society but alive in the hearts of the ruling elite. As Chibamba as quoted, only the truth shall set you free, which is hardly the case with politicians. We have past editors-in-chief of public media, if we were to converge a Media Truth and Reconciliation indaba specifically for media, we can be surprised at what these former media heads kept out as truth and chose to peddle lies for political expediency. Ask them, they will tell you, and if they still want to lie they might claim they swore oath of secrecy- simply put, swear to not tell the truth always coz “we got a government to run gentlemen..”
GRZ should just publish the actual expenditure on the trip via AG office. This will make all suspicion vanish like a dense mist when the sun rises. It will also descredit the responsible media houses. As it is Amos I just raging and ranting and trying to bully the media. Just give us evidence baba and we will be right behind you in condemning diggers!
