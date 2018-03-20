Zambia awarded licenses to start a fourth mobile-network operator to a company part-owned by Isabel Dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s former president whose influence is waning in her home country.
Unitel International Holdings BV, in which Dos Santos owns a 25 percent stake, pledged to invest more than $350 million through a local unit to be called UZI Zambia Mobile Limited.
Her expansion into Zambia comes less than four months after new Angola President Joao Lourenco announced an auction for a new operator in the oil-rich African nation, challenging Unitel in its home market.
Dos Santos, Africa’s richest woman, was stripped of her role as chairwoman of Angola’s state-oil company last year as Lourenco sought to reduce the influence of the family of predecessor Eduardo Dos Santos, who he succeeded in September elections.
Isabel this month denied wrongdoing related to a transfer of $38.2 million from the oil company, Sonangol, following allegations by its chairman, Carlos Saturnino.
Two companies including Unitel expressed an interest in the licenses, the Zambia Information & Communications Technology Authority said in a statement Monday.
During the first half of 2017, active mobile-phone subscriptions in Zambia increased by 3.4 percent to 12.4 million, according to the finance ministry, compared with a population of about 16.5 million
As long as the company or Isabel Dos Santos adds to the competition in Zambia, steers clears of collusive practises and does not influence negatively PF-corrupt practices, there is nothing wrong. The consumers win. What definately most Zambians will not tolerate is a new company that gets into the pocket of a clueless, incompetent and vision-less corrupt leader and party to tilt the governance processes to bulge the company’s bottom line. That would be a redline in terms of democracy and good governance. That said, Goodluck, Isabel. And as a side note, you are stunning by the way!
Pf government promised to deepen competition, bring in jobs in the sector, and grow ICT infrastructure across the country by inviting private sector participants. There you have it. One more tick on the long list of deliverables for this pf government. Please continue and don’t be distracted. We’ll done!