Acting Minister of Home Affairs Given Lubinda has called on the general public to join hands in condemning mob justice as it is retrogressive to the development of a nation.

Mr. Lubinda appealed to the general public to desist from engaging in criminal activities.

The Minister said this in response to Mbabala Member of Parliament Ephraim Belemu who wanted to know if government is aware of a Mr. Lemmy Mapepe who died in police custody at the Macha Police Post on Friday 16th March 2018, in Mbabala Parliamentary Constituency.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Lubinda stated that Mr. Mapeke died of internal bleeding caused by a raptured spleen at Macha General Hospital from mob justice as he was accused of committing a series of crimes.

He appealed to people who could have information related to the death of the victim to report as the case is still under investigation.

The Acting Minister of Home Affairs has since reiterated that the Zambia Police Service are not allowed to cause any physical or emotional harm to inmates or convicts.

He added that, government supports the position of officers of not inflicting pain on inmates or convicts and has since guaranteed sensitization of all police officers countrywide.

Mr. Lubinda has hence, urged the citizenry to report cases of police brutality to the Ministry of Justice or the Human Rights Commission to put a stop to the vice.