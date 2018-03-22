Chitambo District Commissioner Catherine Kunda says plans are underway to set up nine Computer Centers across the district in a bid to ensure youths and adults are computer literate.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS today, Ms. Kunda said government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports is empowering the youths by giving out loans to open up ICT centers in various Districts throughout the country and Chitambo is one of the beneficiary districts.

She encouraged all youths to take up the loans even with limited access to computers in a rural District like Chitambo and expressed optimism that good opportunities shall soon advance the District.

Ms Kunda said internet cafés can provide a number of services to the public such as internet, secretarial work, mobile money transfers and e-mail services among other things.

Ms. Kunda said through these loans, Government would like to ensure that it accords the youths with modern technological skills that would allow them to work in any industry world over.

She stressed that Government through the Ministry of Education has since introduced computer lessons examinable at both grade nine and twelve because of the realization of the importance of computer literate individuals in the modern world.