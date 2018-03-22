Parliament approves Board of Directors for Electoral Commission of Zambia and ZNBC

File: Traditional dance troupes and choirs perform within Parliament grounds
during the official opening of the National Assembly

Parliament has ratified the Presidential appointment of Mrs. Annette Chirumba Nhekairo and Mr. Ali Derrick Simwiinga to serve in the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

Parliament has further ratified the Ministerial appointment of the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Board.

Mrs. Annette Chirumba Nhekairo will serve as Vice-Chairperson and Mr. Ali Derrick Simwiinga will serve as Commissioner of the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Mrs. Juliana Kunda Mwila, Ms. Mulenga Mpundu Kapwepwe, Mr. Nonde Matthews Kaniki and Mr. Nalumino Bruce Chyapeni will serve as Directors of the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation Board.

