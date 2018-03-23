Lusaka, March 23, ZANIS—State House says the impeachment motion against President Edgar Lungu which the United Party for National Development (UPND) has taken to parliament will not succeed because they do not have enough members in the house.
And President Edgar Lungu says the impeachment process against him has potential to jeopardize the dialogue process between the ruling party and the opposition which is being facilitated by the commonwealth.
The President said through his spokesperson Amos Chanda that the dialogue between political parties will be jeopardized as a result of the impeachment motion which has been taken to Parliament as it will require the concentration of the executive.
Mr. Chanda told journalists at State House today that the President is not bothered by the action by the opposition UPND because he knows that it will not succeed.
Mr. Chanda said the motion requires the support of two thirds of the Members of Parliament for it to pass which he said the UPND does not have.
He noted that in the current state the impeachment motion can only succeed if the ruling party want to impeach their own president and not the opposition.
Mr. Chanda noted that the ruling party has the majority Members in Parliament and has good working relations with 12 out of the 14 independent MPs which makes the impeachment process impossible for the opposition party.
He further explained that the President will continue to discharge his duties as Head of State.
Mr. Chanda noted that even if the opposition have the democratic right to take any motion to the house, they should ensure that the motions they raise have substance.
He said the impeachment motion is full of gossip and rumors which does not deserve the dignity of the house.
Mr. Chanda said the opposition has just repeated the matters that failed in the courts which he said is calculated at undermining the democratic institutions.
The ruling party, Patriotic Front has 88 MPs, while the UPND has 58 and the remaining 14 are independent.
For the motion in parliament to go through it requires two third majority which translates into about 110 MPs while for the motion to be put in the table of the house it requires one third of the MPs.
Therefore the opposition can only manage to move a motion in parliament with the help of the ruling party and the Independent MPs.
Lazy Lungu knows that his MPs will support him irrespective of what he has done …Zambia is not RSA, the caliber of MPs is likened to having 30 dull Bowmans …..UPND foools should have used the energy for something else.
I wonder what this has to do with dialogue…Lazy Lungu is such an insecure man.
@Jay Jay
You are right this time.we said!!brother, I like your caliber. I hope you have applied for dual citizen baroste Kingdom(not zambia) and UK.. We need your caliber
This is the time for all MPs who truly love Zambia to put their parties aside and save Zambia. Your country needs you. Please impeach this lumpen. Make us proud and put your country first!
@2018
Those chaps in parliament love money, they don’t love zambia, as we speak they have eat money already, ,, , so they will do the wrong thing … I promise you
There we go. I love this ba UPNDEAD baitaya!
@Ndobo & @Jay Jay, you Lozis have nothing to loose. We don’t need to end up like Zimbabwe.
What UPND overlooked is that if Edgar is impeached, the Lozi queen Inonge will take over. Not HH.
I stopped believing in Lozis, a huge dissapointment from to that Inyambo to Lubinda, so many qualified leaders but cowards or lazy.
It MAY not work but it’s a “wake up call” not only to those in power but to the electorate too that there are provisions to remove an erring President when things become unbearable! EVEN IF the President SURVIVES ,his NATIONAL and INTERNATIONAL STANDING will NOT remain the same!
Waste of time. They cant even call for fresh elections, but what for? They are just a bunch of stup!d alarmists.
Another Failed attempt by UPND. Nobody likes UPND to say the truth. its a tribal party and that’s the biggest problem. They will forever be in opposition.
PF has the numbers but that should not be what they pride themselves in and use as the reason why the impeachment push by UPND will fail. Instead they should be saying ECL has done nothing to warrant his impeachment. The majority are not always right.
As for UPND to even sink so low as to use the likes of Kambwili to support this motion just goes to portray them as party desperate for the Presidency at all cost.
Zambian political parties are uninspiring to say the least. What a mess!!!
@Czar – arrogant PF spin doctors do not think like you, they are lucky they have an equally poor opposition party with no strategy. To them even if the President with Amos were caught on camera stealing money from BOZ vaults they would point to numbers in Parliament. We need integrity and normality in Zambian Politics from a new generation of leaders.
Why am I sober and reading this nonsense of Friday evening?
Hahajabababababahhabbbahahha
Because you are a lazy drunkard..this is selfsame reason why we will never develop as country no reading culture!!
The fact that the people who are stealing with you support you doesn’t make you right.
I STOPPED SUPPORTING PF A LONG TIME AGO.UPND DOES NOT IMPRESS ME EITHER.
THE NEXT THING WE WILL SEE IS PF TABLING A MOTION IN PARLIAMENT BARRING HH FOR BEING A PERPETUAL LOOSING CANDIDATE.
UPND IS NOT SMART.THE BEST THING THEY SHOULD HAVE DONE IS TO LEAVE THIS IMPEACHMENT THING AND CONCETRATE ON ELECTORAL REFORMS.
MAY BE UPND KNOWS THAT ONCE THE PF MOTION GOES TO PARLIAMENT,THEY WILL BE DEAD AND BURRIED AND THEY WANT TO CATCH PF UN AWARE.IT WON’T WORK AND I CAN URGE UPND TO WITHDRAW THE MOTION.
UPND MARK MY WORDS,YOU WILL CRY THE LOUDEST VERY SOON ONCE PF TAKES THE PRIVATE MOTION TO PARLY FOR BARRING PERPETUAL PRESIDENTIAL LOOSING CANDIDATES.
“ONLY A TONGA MUST LEAD UPND says Sejani” This is total madness and the worst kind of desperation by HH and his MPS. How do you surely impeach the president you don’t recognize? Does it meant that UPND just pretend that they don’t recognize lungu as the republican president but deep down their hearts they know Lungu is a legitimately elected president? To them,Zambia has no president but HH. So which president are they trying to impeach? Worse still these tribalists are numerically falling short of the required number to make the impeachment a success. This is all nonsense and time wasting. HH A TICKING TIME BOMB TO ZAMBIA’S PEACE AND SECURITY.
Here is where you see the kafwafwas of state house. Amos Chanda is issuing a PF statement. From State house! No! Chanda is not PF spokesman. He is a civil servant who serves the office of the president. He can’t talk about political issues because the president’s office looks after everyone including the opposition. Here is someone we taxpayers are paying for doing the wrong job
The statement from State House is not as smart as expected. Its like saying that even if you drag me to court your action will fail because I’m in good books with the judges. I would rather hear Amos confine himself to the demerits of the grounds of the motion
So kambwili no share kuli parchment ya under 5?ICU kaili or don’t cry when PF moves a certain obvious motion.a warning! Guys just resign all the 58 of you.seems yo contribution to democracy is dead
There are 58 UPNDEAD MP pentitioners but about 10 did not even sign the petition so they are already short..
Lungu has been a muslin since the age of 14, got into power and suddenly decided to convert to christianity. It is about time, being ruled by muslims.