The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) has on behalf of the Civil Society Organisations clarified that at no time did the civil society propagate mass protests against the Government.

CCZ disclosed that the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) merely called for the in-depth investigation of specific issues and an overhaul of public resource management systems.

In a statement to ZANIS today, CCZ Communications Officer Michael Mazakaza stated that CSOs did not call for riots but instead demanded for investigations and explanations to the public of the extent to claims of critical abuse of public resources.

Mr. Mazakaza cited the purchase of 42 fire trucks, 50 ambulances and the general routine overpricing of goods procured by government as shown in the Auditor General’s report among other issues that CSOs need explanations.

He stated that CSOs recognize President Edgar Lungu as Republican President and have always prayed for him daily for wisdom, good health and success of his administration.

CCZ Communications Officer further recalled that not long ago CCZ partnered with government in the fight against the outbreak of Cholera in Lusaka and some other parts of the country, which is a clear indication of how supportive CSOs are to government.