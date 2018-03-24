

Standard Chartered Bank in corroboration with Liverpool Football Club is hosting a five are-side Road to Anfield football tournament at Fallsway arena in Lusaka today.

Bruce Grobbelaar, who is representing Liverpool Football Club disclosed that the tournament is important because it will give an opportunity to the winners to visit and learn about Liverpool FC.

He explained that the winners of Standard Chartered Trophy will go to Liverpool, United Kingdom to watch Liverpool FC live at Anfield Stadium.

Meanwhile, Minister of Sports, Youth and Child Development Moses Mawere applauded the efforts Standard Chartered Bank has put up to host the Road to Anfield tournament.

The Minister said through a statement read on his behalf by the Director of Sports at Ministry Bassie Chelemu that the tournament is in line with the sports policy of the Ministry.

He stated that the tournament demonstrates how committed and ready standard chartered bank is to partner with government through the Ministry.

He however, disclosed that the Ministry will partner with the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to try and support community teams to participate in big football events and other sporting activities.

Ms. Chelemu further thanked the bank for the sponsorship stating that it is only through the participation in such tournaments that people gain exposure and discover their talents.

Kenya, South Africa and many other countries are all holding tournaments such as this one in their respective countries that will see all winners visit Anfield stadium in United Kingdom.