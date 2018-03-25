Bafana Bafana beat hosts Zambia 2-0 to claim the Four-Nations Tournament title.

Goals from Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba ended Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda’s three-match unbeaten run against Bafana.

Tau put South Africa ahead in the 15th minute when he punished Toaster Nsabata for some poor goalkeeping after the Zanaco number one dropped the ball and the Mamelodi Sundowns striker planted an iced cool finish.

However, any plans for dramatic comeback went up in smoke in stoppage time of the second half when Lebo Mothiba sneaked in on the right side of the box to put the result beyond doubt just two minutes after he replaced Tau.

Zambia finished second behind Angola who Zimbabwe for Bronze on 4-2 post match penalty win following a 2-2 full time result.