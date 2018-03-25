Konkola Copper Mine PLC (KCM) has awarded its unionised workers a 7 per cent pay rise for the year 2018.

This follows the conclusion of the collective bargaining process for the year 2018 between KCM Management and three mine workers unions.

Announcing the increment on behalf of the three unions at a press briefing in Kitwe yesterday, National Union of Mine and Allied Workers (NUMAW) General Secretary James Chansa said the unions have managed to strike a 7 per cent increment considering the factors that affected the negotiations.

Mr. Chansa who urged KCM management to fully implement the collective agreement also advised the unionised workers not to hesitate to report to the unions if management does not implement the agreement.

The NUMAW General Secretary also commended KCM management team for the professionalism and leadership exhibited during the negotiations which he said led to a quick conclusion.

And KCM Plc Vice President for Human Capital Management Chimango Chikwanda said the mining company would have loved to offer a higher percentage pay rise but could not due to its low copper production which is below target.

Ms. Chikwanda however, noted that the 7 per cent increment is competitive considering that KCM is the largest employer in the mining sector.

She further assured the union leaders that the company will implement the collective agreement.

Ms. Chikwanda further appealed to the workers to ensure that they rally behind the company’s production target.

The three Union that represented the workers included Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ), United Mine Workers Union (UMUZ) and the Nation Union of Mine and Allied Workers (NUMAW).